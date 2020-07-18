FMCG inched back to recovery in June, following unlocking, easing of restrictions: report

The recovery in the FMCG sector in India, however, has been delayed compared to other major Asian economies such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, the agency said in its report. (Representational Image) The recovery in the FMCG sector in India, however, has been delayed compared to other major Asian economies such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, the agency said in its report. (Representational Image)

The sales of items of daily use in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment, impacted severely during April and May, made a significant recovery in June as the country unlocked and relaxed restrictions, global data analytics company Nielsen said in a report.

The recovery in the FMCG sector in India, however, has been delayed compared to other major Asian economies such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, the agency said in its report.

“If we take China’s case, the severity of the pandemic was largely limited to one province where it was controlled effectively — this led to an early growth recovery for FMCG industry categories. The industry in India has witnessed a delayed growth recovery in lieu of the lockdown for a significant period affecting manufacturing and supply chain,” Nielsen said.

Sales of skincare and beauty products saw a sharp rise in June.

