Fino Payments Bank IPO share allotment: Here’s how to check your allotment status online

Fino Payments Bank IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Fino Payments Bank was subscribed 2.03 times over the 1.14 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from October 29-November 2, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 560-577 per share.

Fino Payments Bank IPO received bids of over 2.32 crore (2,32,46,150) shares against the total issue size of over 1.14 crore (1,14,64,664) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.65 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed just 0.21 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 5.92 times. Separately, shares for the employees’ segment was subscribed 0.93 times, the data showed.

The Rs 1,200 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 15,602,999 equity shares by its promoter Fino Paytech.

Fino Paytech is backed by investors such as Blackstone, ICICI Group, Bharat Petroleum and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Fino Payments Bank is a scheduled commercial bank serving the emerging Indian market with its digital-based financial services.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Fino Payments Bank IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Tuesday, November 9, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Fino Payments Bank IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is KFin Technologies (Click here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx). Applicants will need to select FINO PAYMENTS BANK LIMITED in the drop-down menu and enter either their Application No. or DPID/Client ID or PAN, enter the Captcha code (which is shown in digits) and click on Submit to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select FINO PAYMENTS BANK LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Fino Payments Bank is likely to take place on Friday, November 12, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

Axis Capital, CLSA India, ICICI Securities, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the IPO.