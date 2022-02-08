IPO Wrap: Manyavar IPO subscribed 2.57 times on final day led by QIBs and non institutional investors

Manyavar IPO subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vedant Fashions, which owns ethnic wear brand Manyavar, which was launched on Friday was met with an overwhelming response by the investors as it got subscribed 2.57 times on the final day, according to the data available on the BSE.

The Rs 3,149 crore offer received bids for over 6.53 crore (6,53,72,718) shares against the total issue size of over 2.54 crore (2,54,55,388) shares, the data showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 7.49 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 1.07 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 0.39 times, the data showed.

Vedant Fashions IPO is completely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 36,364,838 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders. The OFS comprises sale of up to 1.74 crore shares by Rhine Holdings, up to 7.23 lakh shares by Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund-Kedaara Capital AIF I, and up to 1.81 crore shares by Ravi Modi Family Trust.

The offer had opened for subscription on Friday, February 4, 2022, and concluded at 5 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022. It had a price band of Rs 824-866 per share and before heading into the IPO, the company raised nearly Rs 945 crore from the anchor investors.

Vedant Fashions is a Kolkata-based ethnic wear maker. Its flagship brand is the male ethic brand ‘Manyavar’ while its other brands include Twamev, Manthan, Mohey and Mebaz. The brand Manyavar is a leader in branded Indian wedding and celebration wear market with a pan India presence.

Going ahead, investors will now look forward to the share allotment date of the issue. The finalisation of the basis of allotment for Vedant Fashions is expected to take place on Friday, February 11, 2022, as per the information provided in the red herring prospectus.