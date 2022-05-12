IPO Wrap: Prudent Corporate Advisory Services IPO subscribed 1.22 times on final day led by retailers and QIBs

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services IPO subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of retail wealth management firm Prudent Corporate Advisory Services was subscribed 1.22 times on the final day, according to the data available on the BSE.

The Rs 538.61 crore offer received bids for over 73.30 lakh (73,30,928) shares against the issue size of over 60.18 lakh (60,18,689) shares, the data showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.26 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 0.99 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 1.29 times, the data showed. Apart from these, the employees segment was subscribed 1.23 times.

The Prudent IPO is an offer for sale of up to 82,81,340 equity shares by Wagner Ltd and up to 2,68,000 equity shares by Shirish Patel. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

The 3-day IPO had opened for subscription on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and concluded at 5 pm today. It has a price band of Rs 595-630 per share.

Before heading into the IPO, the company had raised over Rs 159 crore (Rs 1,59,43,10,130) from 24 anchor investors.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is one of the leading independent retail wealth management services groups (excluding banks) in India and is among the top mutual fund distributors in terms of average assets under management and commission received. The company offers a technology-enabled, comprehensive investment and financial services platform with end-to-end solutions critical for financial products distribution and presence across online and offline channels.

Going ahead, investors will now look forward to the share allotment date of the issue. The finalisation of the basis of allotment for Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is expected to take place on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, as per the information provided in the red herring prospectus.