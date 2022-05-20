IPO Wrap: Ethos IPO subscribed 1.04 times on final day led by non institutional investors and QIBs

Ethos IPO subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of luxury watch retailer Ethos was subscribed 1.04 times on the final day, according to the data available on the BSE.

The Rs 472.29 crore offer received bids for over 41.38 lakh (41,38,650) shares against the issue size of over 39.79 lakh (39,79,957) shares, the data showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.06 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 1.48 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 0.84 times, the data showed.

Ethos IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares aggregating to Rs 375 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,108,037 equity shares.

The 3-day Ethos IPO had opened for subscription on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, and concluded at 5 pm today. It has a price band of Rs 836-878 per share.

Before heading into the IPO, the company had raised over Rs 141 crore (Rs 1,41,68,50,550) from 9 anchor investors.

Ethos has the largest portfolio of premium and luxury watches in India and retails 50 premium and luxury watch brands like Omega, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger LeCoultre, Panerai, Bvlgari, H. Moser & Cie, Rado, Longines, Baume & Mercier, Oris SA, Corum, Carl F Bucherer, Tissot, Raymond Weil, Louis Moinet and Balmain. Under the brand name Ethos, it opened its first luxury retail watch store in January 2003 in Chandigarh.

Going ahead, investors will now look forward to the share allotment date of the issue. The finalisation of the basis of allotment for Ethos is expected to take place on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, as per the information provided in the red herring prospectus.