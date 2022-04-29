Campus Activewear IPO subscribed 51.75 times on last day of subscription

The initial public offer of athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear was subscribed 51.75 times on the last day of subscription on Thursday, mainly helped by strong interest from institutional buyers.

According to the NSE data, the IPO (Initial Public Offer) got bids for 1,74,02,02,110 shares against 3,36,25,000 shares on offer.

The portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 152.04 times subscription, while the category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 22.25 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) chunk 7.68 times.

The IPO was entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 4,79,50,000 equity shares.

Those offering shares in the OFS include promoters — Hari Krishna Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal — and existing shareholders — TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd, QRG Enterprises Ltd, Rajiv Goel and Rajesh Kumar Gupta.

At present, promoters hold 78.21 per cent stake in the company while TPG Growth and QRG Enterprises own 17.19 per cent and 3.86 per cent, respectively.

Price range for the IPO was at Rs 278-292 per share.

Campus Activewear on Monday garnered a little over Rs 418 crore from anchor investors.

JM Financial, BofA Securities India, CLSA India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the managers to the offer.

Campus Activewear introduced the brand ‘Campus’ in 2005 and offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family.