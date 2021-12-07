scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Anand Rathi Wealth IPO subscribed 9.78 times

The Rs 660-crore IPO received bids for 8,29,21,509 shares against 84,75,000 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
December 7, 2021 9:39:07 am
Anand Rathi Wealth operates in the financial services industry with a focus on mutual fund distribution and sale of financial products.

The initial public offer of Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, received 9.78 times subscription by the closing day on Monday.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 25.42 times, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 7.76 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 2.50 times.

The initial public offer of up to 12,000,000 equity shares had a price range of Rs 530-550 per share.

The company had on Wednesday raised Rs 194 crore from anchor investors.

Anand Rathi Wealth operates in the financial services industry with a focus on mutual fund distribution and the sale of financial products.

Equirus Capital, BNP Paribas, IIFL Securities and Anand Rathi Advisors were the book running lead managers to the offer.

