IPO Wrap: AGS Transact Technologies IPO subscribed 7.79 times on final day led by non institutional and retail investors

AGS Transact Technologies IPO subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies, which was launched on Wednesday was met with an overwhelming response by the investors as it got subscribed 7.79 times on the final day, according to the data available on the BSE.

The Rs 680 crore offer received bids for over 22.34 crore (22,34,74,265) shares against the total issue size of over 2.86 crore (2,86,74,696) shares, the data showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.68 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 25.61 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 3.08 times, the data showed.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by a promoter and other selling shareholders.

The offer had opened for subscription on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, and concluded at 5 pm Friday, January 21, 2022. It had a price band of Rs 166-175 per share and before heading into the IPO, the company raised nearly Rs 204 crore from the anchor investors.

AGS Transact Technologies provides customised products and services comprising ATM and Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets.

Going ahead, investors will now look forward to the share allotment date of the issue. The finalisation of the basis of allotment for AGS Transact Technologies is expected to take place on Thursday, January 27, 2022, as per the information provided in the red herring prospectus.