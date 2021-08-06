IPO Wrap: Devyani International IPO subscribed 116.68 times; Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO subscribed 64.36 times

The IPOs of Devyani International, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Windlas Biotech and Exxaro Tiles were available for subscription from August 4-6, 2021. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The blockbuster week of initial public offerings (IPOs) came to an end on Friday with four IPOs of Devyani International, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Windlas Biotech and Exxaro Tiles, which were launched earlier this week met with robust demand by the investors.

Devyani International IPO was subscribed 116.68 times on the final day while Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO witnessed 64.36 times subscription by the end. Windlas Biotech was subscribed 22.40 times and Exxaro Tiles saw 22.58 times subscription, data available on the BSE showed.

The Devyani International IPO received bids for over 1,313.46 crore (13,13,46,05,220) shares against the total issue size of over 11.25 crore (11,25,69,719) shares, the BSE data showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 95.27 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 213.06 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 39.36 times. Separately, shares for the employees’ segment was subscribed 4.70 times, the data showed.

Likewise, Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO received bids for over 45.76 crore (45,76,99,740) shares against the total issue size of 71.12 lakh (71,12,099) shares, according to the BSE data.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 49.83 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 116.30 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 41.80 times. Separately, shares for the employees’ segment was subscribed 0.98 times, the data showed.

Coming to Windlas Biotech, this IPO received bids for over 13.74 crore (13,74,37,920) shares against the total issue size of 61.36 lakh (61,36,252) shares, as per the BSE data.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 24.40 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 15.73 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 24.13 times, the data showed. There was no employees’ segment in this issue.

Finally, the Exxaro Tiles IPO received bids for over 25.85 crore (25,85,55,625) shares against the total issue size of over 1.14 crore (1,14,50,675) shares, as per the BSE data.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 17.67 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 5.36 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 39.90 times. Separately, shares for the employees’ segment was subscribed 2.53 times, the data showed.

Going ahead, investors will now look forward to the share allotment date of these four companies. The finalisation of the basis of allotment for Devyani International, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Windlas Biotech and Exxaro Tiles is expected to take place on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, as per the information provided in the red herring prospectus of the abovementioned companies.