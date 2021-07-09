IPO Wrap: Clean Science IPO subscribed 93.41 times; GR Infraprojects IPO subscribed 102.58 times

The IPOs of both Clean Science and Technology and GR Infraprojects were available for subscription from July 7-9, 2021. (Representative image: Pixabay)

The two initial public offerings (IPOs) of Clean Science and Technology and GR Infraprojects, which were launched earlier this week were met with robust demand by the investors.

Clean Science IPO was subscribed 93.41 times on the final day, while GR Infraprojects IPO witnessed 102.58 times subscription by the end, data available on the BSE showed.

The Clean Science and Technology IPO received bids for over 114.92 crore (1,14,92,30,160) shares against the total issue size of 1.23 crore (1,23,02,672) shares, the BSE data showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 156.37 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 206.43 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 9.00 times, the data showed.

The 1,546.6 crore IPO of the specialty chemical firm had opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, and concluded at 5 pm today. It had a price band of Rs 880-900 per share and before heading into the IPO, Clean Science and Technology raised nearly Rs 464 crore (Rs 463,98,63,600) from 41 anchor investors in lieu of 51,55,404 equity shares at Rs 900 each.

Speaking of GR Infraprojects, the IPO of the infrastructure firm received bids for over 83.33 crore (83,33,04,538) shares against the total issue size of over 81.23 lakh (81,23,594) shares, according to the stock exchange data.

The shares which are to be allocated for the QIBs was subscribed 168.58 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 238.04 times and that of RIIs was subscribed 12.57 times. Separately, shares for the employees’ segment was subscribed 1.37 times, the data showed.

The Rs 963 crore GR Infraprojects IPO too had opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, and concluded today. It had a price band of Rs 828-837 per share and before heading into the IPO, the Udaipur-based infrastructure company raised a little over Rs 283 crore (Rs 283,33,37,070.00) from 47 anchor investors in lieu of 33,85,110 equity shares at Rs 837 each.

Going ahead, investors will now look forward to the share allotment date of both issues. The finalisation of the basis of allotment for both GR Infraprojects and Clean Science and Technology is expected to take place on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, as per the information provided in the red herring prospectus of both companies.