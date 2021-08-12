scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO subscribed 3.04 times so far; Chemplast Sanmar IPO subscribed 0.79 times

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO and Chemplast Sanmar IPO subscription status: Aptus Value Housing Finance India IPO was subscribed 3.04 times so far on the final day, while Chemplast Sanmar IPO witnessed 0.79 times subscription, data available on the BSE showed.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 12, 2021 1:54:59 pm
Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO subscription status, Chemplast Sanmar IPO susbcription statusThe IPOs of both Aptus Value Housing Finance India and Chemplast Sanmar are available for subscription from August 10-12, 2021. (Representative image)

The two initial public offerings (IPOs) of Aptus Value Housing Finance India and Chemplast Sanmar, which were launched earlier this week have so far met with decent demand by the investors.

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO was subscribed 3.04 times as of 1:44 pm on the final day, while Chemplast Sanmar IPO witnessed 0.79 times subscription, data available on the BSE showed.

The Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO received bids for over 13.16 crore (13,16,63,112) shares against the total issue size of over 5.51 crore (5,51,28,500) shares, the BSE data showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 6.29 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 3.74 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 0.89 times, the data showed.

The Rs 2,780 crore IPO of Aptus Value Housing Finance had opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, and will conclude at 5 pm today. It had a price band of Rs 346-353 per share and before heading into the IPO, the company over Rs 834 crore (Rs 8,34,01,54,500) from 36 anchor investors in lieu of 2,36,26,500 equity shares at Rs 353 each.

Speaking of Chemplast Sanmar, the IPO of the specialty chemicals manufacturer has so far received bids for over 3.15 crore (3,15,00,036) shares against the total issue size of over 3.99 crore (3,99,52,829) shares, according to the stock exchange data.

The shares which are to be allocated for the QIBs was subscribed 0.73 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 0.17 times and that of RIIs was subscribed 1.89 times, the data showed.

The Rs 3,850 crore IPO of the specialty chemicals too had opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, and will conclude later today. It had a price band of Rs 530-541 per share and before heading into the IPO, Chemplast Sanmar raised over Rs 1,732 crore (Rs 17,32,49,99,689) from 78 anchor investors in lieu of 3,20,24,029 equity shares at Rs 541 each.

Going ahead, investors will now look forward to the share allotment date of both issues. The finalisation of the basis of allotment for both Chemplast Sanmar and Aptus Value Housing Finance India is expected to take place on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, as per the information provided in the red herring prospectus of both companies.

