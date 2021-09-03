IPO Wrap: Ami Organics IPO subscribed 64.54 times; Vijaya Diagnostic IPO subscribed 4.54 times

The two initial public offerings (IPOs) of Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, which were launched earlier this week were met with good demand by the investors.

Ami Organics IPO was subscribed 64.54 times on the final day, while Vijaya Diagnostic IPO witnessed 4.54 times subscription, data available on the BSE showed.

The Ami Organics IPO received bids for over 42.22 crore (42,22,36,296) shares against the total issue size of over 65.42 lakh (65,42,342) shares, the BSE data showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 86.64 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed whopping 154.81 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 13.36 times, the data showed.

The Rs 570 crore IPO of Ami Organics had opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, and concluded at 5 pm today. It had a price band of Rs 603-610 per share and before heading into the IPO, the company rose nearly Rs 171 crore (Rs 1,70,89,05,850) from 20 anchor investors in lieu of 28,01,485 equity shares at Rs 610 each.

Speaking of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, the IPO of the pathology and radiology testing chain has received bids for over 11.36 crore (11,36,44,020) shares against the total issue size of over 2.50 crore (2,50,26,646) shares, according to the stock exchange data.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 13.07 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 1.32 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 1.09 times. Separately, shares for the employees’ segment was subscribed 0.98 times, the data showed.

The Rs 1,895 crore IPO of the pathology and radiology test provider too had opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, and concluded today. It had a price band of Rs 522-531 per share and before heading into the IPO, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre raised over Rs 566 crore (Rs 5,66,12,12,958) from 41 anchor investors in lieu of 1,06,61,418 equity shares at Rs 531 each.

Going ahead, investors will now look forward to the share allotment date of both issues. The finalisation of the basis of allotment for both Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is expected to take place on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, as per the information provided in the red herring prospectus of both companies.