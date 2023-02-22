scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
FDI equity inflows decline 15% to $36.75 bn in Apr-Dec FY23

During April-December 2022-23, Singapore emerged as the top investor with $13 billion FDI.

FDI inflows FY23The computer software and hardware sector attracted the highest inflows of $8 billion during the nine-month period of this fiscal. (File)
FDI equity inflows decline 15% to $36.75 bn in Apr-Dec FY23
Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India declined by 15 per cent to USD 36.75 billion during the April-December this fiscal, according to the latest Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade data.

The FDI inflows stood at USD 43.17 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.

The total FDI inflows, which includes equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital, declined to USD 55.27 billion during the nine months of the current fiscal year as against USD 60.4 billion in the year-ago period.
During April-December 2022-23, Singapore emerged as the top investor with USD 13 billion FDI.

It was followed by Mauritius (USD 4.7 billion), the US (about USD 5 billion), the UAE (USD 3.1 billion), the Netherlands (USD 2.15 billion), Japan (USD 1.4 billion), and Cyprus (USD 1.15 billion), the data showed.

The computer software and hardware sector attracted the highest inflows of USD 8 billion during the nine-month period of this fiscal.

It was followed by services (USD 6.6 billion), trading (USD 4.14 billion), chemicals (USD 1.5 billion), automobile industry (USD 1.27 billion) and construction (infrastructure) activities (USD 1.22 billion).

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 16:53 IST
