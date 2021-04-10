Facing Covid headwind, Rupee falls for 5th session

On the equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 154.89 points, or 0.31 per cent, lower at 49,591.32, while the broader NSE Nifty declined by 38.95 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 14,834.85.

The rupee depreciated by another 15 paise against the US dollar to register its fifth loss in a row on Friday, facing headwinds on the economy front due to rising Covid cases. Tumbling to its weakest level since November 4, 2019, the rupee settled at 74.74 against the US dollar.

Besides concerns over Covid resurgence, weak domestic equities and strengthening American currency also weighed on investor sentiment. Over the last five trading days, the domestic unit has seen depreciation of 161 paise.

On the equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 154.89 points, or 0.31 per cent, lower at 49,591.32, while the broader NSE Nifty declined by 38.95 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 14,834.85.

S&P, Dow at record high

The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs as economy-linked stocks gained on optimism around strong US economic growth, as per a Reuters report. At 11:27 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.22 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 33,579.79, and the S&P 500 gained 4.60 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 4,101.77.