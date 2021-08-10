Exxaro Tiles IPO share allotment status: Here’s how to check your shares online

Exxaro Tiles is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of vitrified tiles used majorly for flooring solutions catering to residential and commercial segments. (Image: Facebook/Exxaro Tiles)

Exxaro Tiles IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Exxaro Tiles, a leading manufacturer of vitrified tiles, was subscribed 22.68 times over the 1.14 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from August 4-6, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 118-120 per share.

Exxaro Tiles IPO received bids of over 25.96 crore (25,96,52,625) shares against the total issue size of over 1.14 crore (1,14,50,675) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 17.67 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 5.36 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 40.10 times. Separately, shares for the employees’ segment was subscribed 2.53 times, the data showed.

The IPO of the Gujarat-based company has a size of Rs 161.08 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of of up to 1,11,86,000 equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 22,38,000 equity shares by Dixitkumar Patel.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards repaying/prepaying of borrowings, fund its working capital requirements besides utilising it for general corporate purposes.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Exxaro Tiles IPO. The tile manufacturer is suppose to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, August 11, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Exxaro Tiles IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Exxaro Tiles Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select EXXARO TILES LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Exxaro Tiles is likely to take place on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager to the IPO.