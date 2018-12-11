Exit polls lead to stock sell-off, Sensex crashes 714 points

The benchmark Sensex on Monday plunged by 714 points after “unfavourable” state exit poll results for the ruling BJP unnerved the investor community. With the global markets also falling, the key index plummeted by 2 per cent to close at 34,959.72. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 205.25 points, or 1.92 per cent, to end at 10,488.45.

Advertising

Investors were worried after exit polls for the recently concluded assembly elections predicted a close finish between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and a win for the opposition party in Rajasthan, impacting trading pattern on the domestic bourses in a big way.

The rupee also fell 50 paise to close at 71.32 against the US dollar as nagging worries on global trade war front, uncertain crude prices and massive sell-off in domestic equities hurt the sentiment.

Explained State polls: Investors concerned over BJP’s performance Even as the markets await the state election results to be announced on Tuesday to take a cue for 2019 General Elections, the exit polls prediction of a weak performance by BJP in three key states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh spooked investors on Monday pulling the stock markets down by 2 per cent and rupee down by 0.76%. Fund managers — both domestic and global — feel that if the results are in line with what has been predicted by exit polls, it does not augur well for BJPs prospects in 2019 and will bring some instability on the political front.

The market panicked over exit polls which suggested the Congress giving a tough fight to the ruling BJP in state elections, analysts said.

Advertising

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “Markets had turned cautious awaiting the final outcome of the state election, as a precursor to the general election. Unfavourable exit poll results for the ruling party has impacted the sentiment of the market on Monday and this dullness will continue as Tuesday’s final outcome confirms their losing strength. On the other hand if results are not bad as being anticipated today, could save the mood.”

“The state assembly exit polls have shown a reducing vote share of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh after 15 continuous years of incumbency. The poor performance of BJP will mean added uncertainty in the markets till general elections in 2019,” V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities, said. All sectoral indices on the BSE and the NSE ended in the red. Globally, market participants remained watchful as uncertainty prevailed over the temporary US-China trade war truce. The US markets continued to tumble for various reasons and while the 90-day ceasefire on Sino-American trade talks is on, there is little action on the ground as officials continue to give conflicting views, analysts said.

Abhijeet Dey, senior fund manager, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, said, “Domestic stocks followed weakness in other Asian shares amid rising tensions between the US and China. Additionally, investors are bracing for the state election results.”