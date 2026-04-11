Equity mutual fund inflows hit 8-month high in March

Investors are now cyclically shifting to equity ETFs, said Kunal Rambhia, fund manager and trading strategist at The Streets.

Net inflows into equity-focused mutual funds rose 56% month-on-month to Rs 40,450 crore in March, the highest level since July 2025, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.

However, debt-focused funds saw an outflow of Rs 2.95 lakh crore during the month. Overall, the mutual funds industry saw net outflows of Rs 2.40 lakh crore, compared to inflows of Rs 94,530 crore last month.

The contribution of systematic investment plans (SIPs) in mutual fund flows touched a record high of Rs 32,087 crore in March, compared to Rs 29,845 crore in February.

Notably, February was a shorter month, which likely affected the numbers. Flexi-cap funds were the biggest contributor among equity funds, with inflows jumping 45% to Rs 10,054 crore. Mid- and small-cap funds saw inflows rise 51% and 61%, respectively, to Rs 6,063 crore and Rs 6,263.56 crore. All other categories, except sectoral/thematic funds, also saw inflow growth during the month. Overall, the average assets under management (AUM) of equity mutual funds fell to below Rs 32 lakh crore from Rs 35.6 lakh crore the previous month due to the sharp correction in the equity markets during that time.