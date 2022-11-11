scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Equity MF inflows fall 33% in October

The total inflows into equity schemes jumped 130 per cent to Rs 14,099.73 crore in September as compared to inflows of Rs 6,119.58 crore in August.

The mutual fund industry saw an net inflow of Rs 14,046.98 crore in October compared to an outflow of Rs 41,404.3 crore. (Representational/File)

After witnessing a significant rise in September, the net inflows into equity mutual funds dropped 33 per cent to Rs 9,390.35 crore in October 2022, according to the data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Thursday.

During October, the monthly contribution into systematic investment plan (SIP) reached an all-time high of Rs 13,040.64 crore compared to Rs 12,976.34 crore in the previous month.

“Markets continue to react to the global factors and domestic rate hikes. However, mutual fund investors have shown resilience and continue to invest in SIPs, with consistent contribution month on month,” said N S Venkatesh, chief executive, AMFI.

The number of SIP accounts increased to 5.93 crore in October compared to 5.83 crore in September. New SIP registered in the month was 19,72,984, AMFI said.

The net asset under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry increased to Rs 39.5 lakh crore compared to Rs 38.42 lakh crore in September.

The mutual fund industry saw an net inflow of Rs 14,046.98 crore in October compared to an outflow of Rs 41,404.3 crore.

Debt oriented mutual fund schemes saw an outflow of Rs 2,817.79 crore compared to an outflow Rs 65,372.40 crore seen in September, the data showed.

Inflows in liquid fund were to the tune of Rs 19,084.60 crore. While investors pulled out Rs 1,145.28 crore from ultra short duration fund, the outflow from money market fund was 1,996.32 crore during the month.

Hybrid schemes witnessed an outflow of Rs 2,819.39 crore.

The net inflows in gold exchange traded funds stood at Rs 147.39 crore was Rs 330.24 crore, same as in the previous month, the data showed.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 04:40:26 am
