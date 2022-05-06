Indices open with sharp cuts, Sensex crashes nearly 1,000 points on global cues

Stock Market Today, Share Market Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1.5 per cent lower on Friday taking cues from their global peers.

The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 980.45 points to 54,721.78 in early trade while the Nifty 50 tanked 300.15 points to 16,382.50.

On the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys were the top lagggards in early trade while only M&M and RIL were in the green.

Global market

Asian shares tumbled on Friday while the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rose in a reversal of a day earlier after investors expressed concerns that rising interest rates could hurt global economic growth.

The market fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve and some other major central banks will have to raise interest rates even more aggressively than planned to combat red-hot inflation, potentially pushing economies into a recession.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 2.34% on Friday morning and is down 3.5% from last Friday’s close. Japan’s Nikkei was flat on its return from a three-day holiday.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both fell more than 3%, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 4.99% in its biggest single-day plunge since June 2020 to close at its lowest level since November 2020.

-global market input from Reuters