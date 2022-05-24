scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Indian shares rise on auto, metals boost; Zomato jumps nearly 7%

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.13% at 16,236.35 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.14% to 54,365.34.

By: Reuters | Bengaluru |
May 24, 2022 9:57:30 am
BSE (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Indian shares rose slightly on Tuesday, helped by automobile and metal stocks, with investors eyeing the listing of logistics firm Delhivery.

Nifty's auto index and metals index were up 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively. Mahindra and Mahindra was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, advancing 1.3%.

Nifty’s auto index and metals index were up 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively. Mahindra and Mahindra was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, advancing 1.3%.

Zomato rose 6.8% in early trade after the company, late on Monday, reported a 75% increase in quarterly revenue, as new customers propelled a surge in order volumes.

Investors are also keeping a watch on SoftBank-backed Indian logistics startup Delhivery’s listing on domestic stock exchanges on Tuesday.

