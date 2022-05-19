Stock Market Today: Sensex opens nearly 1,000 points lower, Nifty dips below 16,000-mark on weak global cues

Stock Market Today, Share Market Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened nearly 2 per cent lower on Thursday tracking a fall in the global markets.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 984.24 points (1.82 per cent) at 53,221.29 while the Nifty 50 was at 15,946.35, down 293.95 points (1.81 per cent).

All the stocks on Sensex pack were trading in the red during early trade. Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Infosys, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were the top losers in the early deals.

“The rupee hitting an all-time low, Fed’s tightening policy and continuous FPI sale, are likely to have economic ramifications in the near-term. Rising inflationary pressure has compelled FED and other central banks across the world to begin raising interest rates in the coming months which has in-turn led investors to believe that an economic recession is looming. India is apprehensive, as a tumbling rupee and imminent rate hike signifies a hit to the operating margins and profitability. However, the Indian economy is running strong, primarily on account of a positive corporate earnings momentum. Globally, the Russia-Ukraine crisis and supply chain disruptions continue to impact the global and Indian equities,” said Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities.

Global market

Asian stocks tracked a steep Wall Street selloff on Thursday, as investors fretted over rising global inflation, China’s zero-COVID policy and the Ukraine war, while the safe-haven dollar held most of its strong overnight gains.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan snapped its four-day streak of gains and slumped 2.3 per cent, dragged down by a 1.6 per cent loss for Australia’s resource-heavy index, a 3.3 per cent drop in Hong Kong stocks and a 1% retreat for blue chips in mainland China. Japan’s Nikkei also skidded, shedding 2.5 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Nasdaq fall almost 5 per cent while the S&P 500 lost 4 per cent.

-global market input from Reuters