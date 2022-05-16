Stock Market Today: Sensex gains over 250 points in early trade, Nifty above 15,850-mark

Stock Market Today, Share Market Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened higher on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 273.74 points to 53,067.36 in early trade while the Nifty 50 climbed 91.1 points to 15,873.25.

Among the shares which were contributing to Sensex’s rise in early trade were Reliance Industries (RIL), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance.

“Nifty is down 9% this year and the market is weak. In a bear phase there will be relief rallies, but such rallies are unlikely to sustain, given the relentless selling by FIIs. It is rational to expect more FII selling, particularly when the market stages relief rallies. It is important to appreciate the fact that FIIs are selling not because they are bearish on India but because US bond yields are attractive and the dollar is strengthening,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said.

He added that “Since Nifty is trading at around 18 times FY23 earnings, valuations are not yet cheap. But there are pockets where earnings visibility is good and valuations are fair like financials, telecom, IT and construction. Long-term investors can start accumulating high-quality stocks in these segments.”

Global market

Asian shares were trading mixed Monday, as investors eyed surging energy costs and prospects for interest rate hikes in the US. Benchmarks edged up in Japan and Australia, while falling in South Korea and China.

Some analysts worry that if the US Federal Reserve raises interest rates too quickly, or by too much, that could set of a recession. A slowdown in the US would almost certainly hurt the Asian region, which exports and manufacturers for the US economy. The Fed has said it will continue to raise interest rates to temper rising inflation. The benchmark short-term interest rate was at a record low of near zero during much of the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.2 per cent in morning trading to 26,492.29. SoftBank Group stock rose despite reporting hefty losses on its investments last week. Retail chain Uniqlo also rose after falling in previous weeks on worries about the lockdown in China. In other regional trading, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.2 per cent to 7,092.30. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.1 per cent to 2,601.41. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.2 per cent to 19,851.63. while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.3 per cent to 3,074.79.

-global market input from AP