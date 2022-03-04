scorecardresearch
Friday, March 04, 2022
Market Live Updates: Sensex crashes over 800 points in early trade, Nifty slips below 16,350-mark amid weak global cues

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 4, 2022 10:00:33 am
A man looks at a screen displaying budget news, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell over 1 per cent during the early trade on Friday tracking a sell-off in their global peers which crashed as the escalating Ukraine crisis sent oil prices surging and stoked inflation fears.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 851.99 points to 54,250.69 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 plunged 185.60 points to 16,312.45.

On the Sensex pack, Asian Paints was the top loser in early trade followed by Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, HUL, Wipro and M&M. On the other hand, Tata Steel and NTPC were trading higher.

(with inputs from agencies)

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets live updates:

10:00 (IST)04 Mar 2022
Crude oil prices

Oil prices rebounded on Friday as the disruption of Russian oil exports because of western sanctions outweighed the prospect of more Iranian supplies from a possible nuclear deal.

Brent crude futures for May rose to as much as $114.23 a barrel and were at $113.72, up $3.26, or 3% by 0121 GMT. The contract fell 2.2% on Thursday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate for April rose $4.15, or 3.9%, to $111.82 a barrel after touching a high of $112.84 earlier in the session. The contract fell 2.6% in the previous session.

(Reuters)

09:56 (IST)04 Mar 2022
Global market update

Asian equity markets and the euro suffered heavy losses on Friday while oil prices jumped as investors took fright from reports of a nuclear power plant on fire amid fierce fighting between Ukraine and Russian troops.

The risk-off appetite battered markets across the region, sending U.S. stock futures also sharply lower, suggesting more pain for European and U.S. markets when they open later in the day.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan tumbled as much as 1.6% to 585.5, the lowest level since November 2020, taking the year-to-date losses to 7%. It regained some losses but was still down 1.1%.

Stock markets across Asia were in a sea of red, with Japan losing 2.4%, South Korea 1.2%, China 0.9% and Hong Kong 2.5%. Commodities-heavy Australia was also not spared in the rout and shed 1%.

S&P 500 futures pared early losses but were still down 0.6% and Nasdaq futures gave up 0.8%. Overnight, Wall Street ended lower as investors remained on edge over the Ukraine crisis, while rising prices of commodities also weighed on market sentiment.

(Reuters)

09:49 (IST)04 Mar 2022
Equity market in early trade

Sensex tanks 851.99 points to 54,250.69 in opening trade; Nifty plunges 185.60 points to 16,312.45.

(PTI)

The topline equity indices fell for the second consecutive day slipping over 0.6 per cent on Thursday weighed by automobile, banking and financial stocks amid the geopolitical uncertainty.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 366.22 points (0.66 per cent) to settle at 55,102.68 while the Nifty 50 slipped 107.90 points (0.65 per cent) to end at 16,498.05.

