Market Live Updates: Sensex rises 350 points in early trade, Nifty trades above 16,700-mark

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The topline equity indices opened around 0.5 per cent higher on Thursday, after falling more than 1 per cent in the previous session, tracking overnight Wall Street gains as the US Federal Reserve eased worries of aggressive rate hikes.
The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 353.52 points to 55,822.42 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 surged 110.45 points to 16,716.40.
On the Sensex pack, gains in the early trade were led by Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Titan, Bajaj Finance and NTPC. On the other hand, Ultratech and Nestle were trading lower.
Reliance Industries said on Thursday it would invest 16.7 billion rupees ($220.70 million) to create a joint venture (JV) with U.S.-listed Sanmina Corp for making electronic products in the Asian country.
The JV aims to make hardware for 5G communications, cloud infrastructure, healthcare systems, and defense and aerospace, Reliance said in a regulatory filing.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance will hold a 50.1% stake in the JV after the investment in Sanmina's existing Indian entity through a Reliance unit. Sanmina will contribute its existing contract manufacturing business to the JV.
Asian stock markets rebounded Thursday and oil prices climbed higher after the head of the Federal Reserve said he supports a smaller rise in interest rates than some expected.
Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced even as Russian forces whose attack on Ukraine has roiled financial markets bombarded the country's second-largest city and besieged two ports.
Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.9% on Wednesday, recovering this week's losses after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is set to raise its key interest rate for the first time since 2018. He said he supports a traditional rate hike of 0.25 percentage points instead of the bigger rise recommended by some policymakers.
The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.8% to 26,608.21 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.6% to 22,469.66. The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.1% to 3,487.78.
The Kospi in Seoul added 1.6% to 2,745.45 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.8% higher at 7,171.10. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also advanced.
