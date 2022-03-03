Market Live Updates: Sensex rises 350 points in early trade, Nifty trades above 16,700-mark

Global market update

Asian stock markets rebounded Thursday and oil prices climbed higher after the head of the Federal Reserve said he supports a smaller rise in interest rates than some expected.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced even as Russian forces whose attack on Ukraine has roiled financial markets bombarded the country's second-largest city and besieged two ports.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.9% on Wednesday, recovering this week's losses after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is set to raise its key interest rate for the first time since 2018. He said he supports a traditional rate hike of 0.25 percentage points instead of the bigger rise recommended by some policymakers.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.8% to 26,608.21 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.6% to 22,469.66. The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.1% to 3,487.78.

The Kospi in Seoul added 1.6% to 2,745.45 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.8% higher at 7,171.10. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also advanced.

(AP)