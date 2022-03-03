scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Market Live Updates: Sensex rises 350 points in early trade, Nifty trades above 16,700-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 3, 2022 10:08:53 am
stock markets, Sensex, equity schemes, Passive funds, India news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsBSE building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The topline equity indices opened around 0.5 per cent higher on Thursday, after falling more than 1 per cent in the previous session, tracking overnight Wall Street gains as the US Federal Reserve eased worries of aggressive rate hikes.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 353.52 points to 55,822.42 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 surged 110.45 points to 16,716.40.

On the Sensex pack, gains in the early trade were led by Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Titan, Bajaj Finance and NTPC. On the other hand, Ultratech and Nestle were trading lower.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets live updates:

10:08 (IST)03 Mar 2022
Reliance ties up with Sanmina for electronics manufacturing in India

Reliance Industries said on Thursday it would invest 16.7 billion rupees ($220.70 million) to create a joint venture (JV) with U.S.-listed Sanmina Corp for making electronic products in the Asian country.

The JV aims to make hardware for 5G communications, cloud infrastructure, healthcare systems, and defense and aerospace, Reliance said in a regulatory filing.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance will hold a 50.1% stake in the JV after the investment in Sanmina's existing Indian entity through a Reliance unit. Sanmina will contribute its existing contract manufacturing business to the JV.

(Reuters)

10:07 (IST)03 Mar 2022
Global market update

Asian stock markets rebounded Thursday and oil prices climbed higher after the head of the Federal Reserve said he supports a smaller rise in interest rates than some expected.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced even as Russian forces whose attack on Ukraine has roiled financial markets bombarded the country's second-largest city and besieged two ports.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.9% on Wednesday, recovering this week's losses after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is set to raise its key interest rate for the first time since 2018. He said he supports a traditional rate hike of 0.25 percentage points instead of the bigger rise recommended by some policymakers.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.8% to 26,608.21 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.6% to 22,469.66. The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.1% to 3,487.78.

The Kospi in Seoul added 1.6% to 2,745.45 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.8% higher at 7,171.10. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also advanced.

(AP)

10:01 (IST)03 Mar 2022
Equity market in early trade

Sensex jumps 353.52 points to 55,822.42 points in opening session; Nifty surges 110.45 points to 16,716.40 points.

(PTI)

The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) snapped out of a two-session gaining streak and ended over 1 per cent lower on Wednesday weighed by automobiles, banking and financial stocks which fell after GDP growth data released Monday missed market estimates. Additionally, the escalating Ukraine crisis along with rising crude oil prices further weighed on investor sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex crashed 778.38 points (1.38 per cent) to settle at 55,468.90 while the Nifty 50 climbed 187.95 points (1.12 per cent) to end at 16,605.95.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd