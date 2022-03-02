Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 600 points in opening deals, Nifty dips below 16,650-mark

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent lower on Wednesday weighed by banking and financial stocks.

Sensex slumped 613.55 points to 55,633.73 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 declined 175.30 points to 16,618.60.

On the Sensex pack, losses in the early trade were led by ICICI Bank, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, Tata Steel, Nestle, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, TCS and NTPC were trading on the higher side.

(with inputs from agencies)