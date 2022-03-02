Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 600 points in opening deals, Nifty dips below 16,650-mark

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 2, 2022 9:43:51 am
BSE (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent lower on Wednesday weighed by banking and financial stocks.

Sensex slumped 613.55 points to 55,633.73 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 declined 175.30 points to 16,618.60.

On the Sensex pack, losses in the early trade were led by ICICI Bank, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, Tata Steel, Nestle, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, TCS and NTPC were trading on the higher side.

(with inputs from agencies)

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets live updates:

09:41 (IST)02 Mar 2022
Equity market in early trade

Sensex slumps 613.55 pts to 55,633.73 in opening session; Nifty declines 175.30 pts to 16,618.60.

(PTI)

Indian stock, commodity and money markets were shut on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, on account of Mahashivratri.

On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex surged 388.76 points (0.70 per cent) to settle at 56,247.28 while the Nifty 50 climbed 135.50 points (0.81 per cent) to end at 16,793.90.

