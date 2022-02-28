Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 700 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 16,500-mark amid global concerns; GDP data ahead

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent lower on Monday taking cues from their Asian peers which were down over worries that fresh sanctions on Russia could impact oil shipments. This apart the focus was also on the Q3 GDP data which is due later in the day.
The S&P BSE Sensex was down 726 points to 55,132 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 cracked 234 points to 16,425.
On the Sensex pack, losses during the early trade were led by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Dr. Reddy’s and Ultratech Cement. On the other hand, Tata Steel and Power Grid were the top gainers.
"The 'short war' scenario has changed a bit. Putin's threat of putting the nuclear deterrent on high alert has caused some nervousness. The uncertainty is way too high and depending on the outcome, markets can move down or up. Commodities - metals, crude/ gas, agri-commodities- are all on uptrend. Inflation is going to be a major headwind for the Indian economy and interest rates will go up. This is market negative.
Trading in this market is extremely risky. Investors may wait and watch the situation before taking some calls on market direction. Increasing the cash levels in portfolios may be considered"
Asian shares slipped Monday after Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces be put on high alert.
U.S. futures fell, with the contract for the S&P 500 down 2.5% and that for the Dow industrials 1.6% lower.
Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai declined while Sydney was higher.
Russian's invasion of Ukraine has caused markets to swing wildly, given the potential impact on inflation, energy supplies and other repercussions. The end of the month usually brings a raft of economic data, but for now the conflict is eclipsing other issues.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.4% to 26,366.60 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.4% to 22,445.66. The Shanghai Composite index was 0.1% lower at 3,446.44. The Kospi in Seoul was nearly unchanged at 2,678.17, while in Sydney the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.4% to 7,023.70.
Although Asia is unlikely to suffer direct damage from the war in Ukraine, higher energy prices are an unwelcome burden for oil-importing nations like Japan, especially while they are still struggling to recover from the pandemic.
