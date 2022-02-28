Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 700 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 16,500-mark amid global concerns; GDP data ahead

Global market update

Asian shares slipped Monday after Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces be put on high alert.

U.S. futures fell, with the contract for the S&P 500 down 2.5% and that for the Dow industrials 1.6% lower.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai declined while Sydney was higher.

Russian's invasion of Ukraine has caused markets to swing wildly, given the potential impact on inflation, energy supplies and other repercussions. The end of the month usually brings a raft of economic data, but for now the conflict is eclipsing other issues.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.4% to 26,366.60 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.4% to 22,445.66. The Shanghai Composite index was 0.1% lower at 3,446.44. The Kospi in Seoul was nearly unchanged at 2,678.17, while in Sydney the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.4% to 7,023.70.

Although Asia is unlikely to suffer direct damage from the war in Ukraine, higher energy prices are an unwelcome burden for oil-importing nations like Japan, especially while they are still struggling to recover from the pandemic.

(AP)