Market Live Updates: Sensex surges 1,600 points, Nifty trades above 16,700-mark on positive global cues; banks rally

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their early gains and were trading around 3 per cent higher during the late morning deals on Friday on positive cues in the global market.
At 10:45 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 1,602.43 points (2.94 per cent) higher at 56,132.34 while the Nifty 50 climbed 480.30 points (2.96 per cent) to 16,728.25. Earlier in the day both the indices had opened around 1.7 per cent higher and rose further as the trade progressed.
All Sensex constituents were trading in the green. IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top gainers in the late morning deals trading over 4.3 per cent higher.
The rupee recovered 32 paise to 75.28 in early trade on Friday tracking positive domestic equities and stronger Asian peers.
The local currency opened on a strong note at 75.31 to a dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market and inched higher to 75.28, registering a gain of 32 paise over its previous close.
Former group operating officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Anand Subramanian has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with its probe into a 2018 case of manipulation of the bourse.
“Subramanian was arrested by a team of officials in Chennai late on Thursday night. He will be produced in a competent court today,” a CBI official said. CLICK HERE to read
Whenever there is a war situation, there is a knee-jerk reaction in the market — we have seen that in the past during the Gulf war, Iraq war, etc. Last week, everyone was comforted by the news that the Russians were retreating, and so the markets were not prepared. Hence, when this morning’s situation unfolded, there was panic.
The near-term concern is the spike in oil prices and inflation, although I am not too worried. I see the outflow of foreign portfolio investors as a medium-term concern. They have been selling heavily over the last couple of months, and while that did put pressure on the rupee and the stock markets, it was absorbed well by the markets. CLICK HERE to read
"Market has corrected significantly with Nifty, Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap declining sharply by 12%, 20% and 22% respectively. This has made valuations fair with Nifty trading around 17 times FY23 earnings.
But we are in the context of a war with a high level of uncertainty. A lot will depend on whether this will be a short war or will it get prolonged. If it turns out to be a short war with Russia succeeding in putting a pro-Russian government in Ukraine soon, markets are likely to bounce back. On the other hand, if it gets prolonged, the uncertainty will impact markets.
Since the situation remains fluid, investors may remain cautious and vigilant.
For long-term investors who can ignore the short-term gyrations in the market, there are buying opportunities in high quality stocks that have corrected significantly. Financials, IT and real estate stocks have the potential to bounce back smartly in a favorable environment"
Asian shares rose Friday after US stocks recovered toward the end of a wild trading day, as the world, including President Joe Biden, slapped sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 1.4% in morning trading to 26,343.02. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 7,022.30. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.2% to 2,681.19. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added nearly 0.2% to 22,941.59, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.8% to 3,456.39.
Sensex rebounds 1,059 pts to 55,590 in early trade; Nifty rises 293 pts to 16,541.
