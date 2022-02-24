scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Market Live Updates: Sensex down 1,600 points, Nifty trades below 16,600-mark as Russia starts military operation in eastern Ukraine

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 24, 2022 10:35:42 am
investor wealthInvestors check the stock prices outside Bombay stock exchange in Dalal street. (File express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The topline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) marginally recovered from their early lows but were down around 2.8 per cent during the morning trade on Thursday tracking a fall in their Asian peers after Russia announced military operations in eastern Ukraine.

At 10:28 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1,614.07 points (2.82 per cent) at 55,617.99 while the Nifty 50 fell 476.85 points (2.79 per cent) to 16,586.40. Both the indices had opened around 3 per cent lower and slipped over 3.5 per cent within minutes of the opening bell with the BSE benchmark slipping to 55,147.73 while the NSE barometer hit a low of  16,453.65.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians. In a televised address early Thursday, Putin says the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets live updates:

10:25 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Stocks slide, Brent hits $100 on Russian incursion

U.S. equity futures and stocks tumbled Thursday while bonds jumped and oil soared as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine cast a pall over global markets.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts slid about 2%, signaling the latter, tech-heavy gauge is on course for a bear market. European futures shed some 3% and an Asia-Pacific equity gauge fell to the lowest since 2020. CLICK HERE to read

09:56 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Equity market in early trade

Sensex tanks 1,461 pts to 55,770 in early trade, Nifty dives 430 pts to 16,633.

(PTI)

The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) failed to hold on to their intraday gains and ended lower for the sixth successive session as they slipped over 0.1 per cent on Wednesday amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 68.62 points (0.12 per cent) to settle at 57,232.06 while the Nifty 50 slipped 28.95 points (0.17 per cent) to end at 17,063.25.

