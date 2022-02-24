Market Live Updates: Sensex down 1,600 points, Nifty trades below 16,600-mark as Russia starts military operation in eastern Ukraine

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The topline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) marginally recovered from their early lows but were down around 2.8 per cent during the morning trade on Thursday tracking a fall in their Asian peers after Russia announced military operations in eastern Ukraine.

At 10:28 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1,614.07 points (2.82 per cent) at 55,617.99 while the Nifty 50 fell 476.85 points (2.79 per cent) to 16,586.40. Both the indices had opened around 3 per cent lower and slipped over 3.5 per cent within minutes of the opening bell with the BSE benchmark slipping to 55,147.73 while the NSE barometer hit a low of 16,453.65.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians. In a televised address early Thursday, Putin says the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine.

(with inputs from agencies)