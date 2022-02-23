Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 300 points in early trade, Nifty climbs above 17,150-mark

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: After falling for for five successive sessions, the benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 0.5 per cent higher on Wednesday, with investors closely watching developments on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
The S&P BSE Sensex recovered over 300 points to reclaim 57,600-level mark in opening deals while the Nifty 50 was up 83 points at 17,175.
On the Sensex pack, gains in early trade were being led by Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, SBI and IndusInd Bank.
"The major impact of the Ukraine crisis in India is the implications of crude at $97. If crude sustains at around these high levels, inflation in India is sure to go up, forcing the RBI to revise its FY 23 inflation target upwards and signal withdrawal from the accommodative monetary stance. This would be negative from the growth and earnings perspective.
Higher crude prices are negative for tyre, paints and FMCG segments. Financials, particularly high quality banks, have valuation comfort. IT is likely to exhibit resilience thanks to good earnings visibility"
Asian stocks steadied on Wednesday and demand for safe-havens waned a little as investors regarded Russian troop movements near Ukraine and initial Western sanctions as leaving room to avoid a war, while a rate hike lifted New Zealand's dollar.
Commodity prices remain elevated, however, and traders are still nervous over the situation on Europe's eastern edge.
Overnight oil struck a seven-year high while the S&P 500 index tipped into correction territory, having dropped more than 10% from January's record peak.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.4% in early Asia trade, after U.S. President Joe Biden left the door open to diplomacy as he announced sanctions on two Russian banks and some elites close to President Vladimir Putin.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%. Japan's Nikkei was closed for the Emperor's birthday holiday.
