Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 300 points in early trade, Nifty climbs above 17,150-mark

Global market update

Asian stocks steadied on Wednesday and demand for safe-havens waned a little as investors regarded Russian troop movements near Ukraine and initial Western sanctions as leaving room to avoid a war, while a rate hike lifted New Zealand's dollar.

Commodity prices remain elevated, however, and traders are still nervous over the situation on Europe's eastern edge.

Overnight oil struck a seven-year high while the S&P 500 index tipped into correction territory, having dropped more than 10% from January's record peak.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.4% in early Asia trade, after U.S. President Joe Biden left the door open to diplomacy as he announced sanctions on two Russian banks and some elites close to President Vladimir Putin.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%. Japan's Nikkei was closed for the Emperor's birthday holiday.

(Reuters)