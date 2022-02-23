scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 300 points in early trade, Nifty climbs above 17,150-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 23, 2022 10:10:16 am
stock markets, Sensex, equity schemes, Passive funds, India news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsBSE building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: After falling for for five successive sessions, the benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 0.5 per cent higher on Wednesday, with investors closely watching developments on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The S&P BSE Sensex recovered over 300 points to reclaim 57,600-level mark in opening deals while the Nifty 50 was up 83 points at 17,175.

On the Sensex pack, gains in early trade were being led by Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, SBI and IndusInd Bank.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets live updates:

10:10 (IST)23 Feb 2022
MARKET QUOTE | VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"The major impact of the Ukraine crisis in India is the implications of crude at $97. If crude sustains at around these high levels, inflation in India is sure to go up, forcing the RBI to revise its FY 23 inflation target upwards and signal withdrawal from the accommodative monetary stance. This would be negative from the growth and earnings perspective.

Higher crude prices are negative for tyre, paints and FMCG segments. Financials, particularly high quality banks, have valuation comfort. IT is likely to exhibit  resilience thanks to good earnings visibility"

10:04 (IST)23 Feb 2022
Global market update

Asian stocks steadied on Wednesday and demand for safe-havens waned a little as investors regarded Russian troop movements near Ukraine and initial Western sanctions as leaving room to avoid a war, while a rate hike lifted New Zealand's dollar.

Commodity prices remain elevated, however, and traders are still nervous over the situation on Europe's eastern edge.

Overnight oil struck a seven-year high while the S&P 500 index tipped into correction territory, having dropped more than 10% from January's record peak.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.4% in early Asia trade, after U.S. President Joe Biden left the door open to diplomacy as he announced sanctions on two Russian banks and some elites close to President Vladimir Putin.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%. Japan's Nikkei was closed for the Emperor's birthday holiday.

(Reuters)

09:51 (IST)23 Feb 2022
Equity market in early trade

Sensex recovers over 300 points to reclaim 57,600-level in opening trade; Nifty up 83 points at 17,175.

(PTI)

The frontline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell for the fifth successive session, declining over 0.6 per cent on Tuesday tracking the weakness in the Asian markets. Investors dumped equities across the board on concerns that a fresh escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions could flare up oil prices and push inflation higher.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 382.91 points (0.66 per cent) to settle at 57,300.68 while the Nifty 50 slipped 114.45 points (0.67 per cent) to end at 17,092.20.

