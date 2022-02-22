Market Live Updates: Sensex falls over 950 points in early trade, Nifty slips below 16,900-mark amid rising Ukraine-Russia tensions

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened with around 2 per cent cuts on Tuesday taking cues from the weakness in the global market as investors dumped equities across the board due to an escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The S&P BSE Sensex crashed 956 points to trade at 56,727 in opening deals, while the Nifty 50 tumbled 330 points to 16,876.

All the sectoral indices on the BSE were trading in the red during the early trade. Dr. Reddy’s, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, HDFC and Asian Paints were the top laggards with over 2 per cent losses.