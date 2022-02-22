Market Live Updates: Sensex falls over 950 points in early trade, Nifty slips below 16,900-mark amid rising Ukraine-Russia tensions

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened with around 2 per cent cuts on Tuesday taking cues from the weakness in the global market as investors dumped equities across the board due to an escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions.
The S&P BSE Sensex crashed 956 points to trade at 56,727 in opening deals, while the Nifty 50 tumbled 330 points to 16,876.
All the sectoral indices on the BSE were trading in the red during the early trade. Dr. Reddy’s, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, HDFC and Asian Paints were the top laggards with over 2 per cent losses.
"Escalations in Ukraine tensions with Russia recognising two pro-Russian rebel regions have aggravated the crisis. The economic consequences are already visible in higher crude and gold prices. The situation remains fluid; we don't know whether the tensions will escalate or be contained from now on. The biggest macro headwind for India is crude racing to $97. The inflationary consequence of this will force the RBI to abandon its dovish monetary stance. Globally stock markets have turned weak. Buying opportunities may emerge in this correction. But investors need not rush-in to buy. The situation is fluid. FIIs are likely to continue selling. This will continue to depress the prices of some high quality financials. Nibbling in this segment can be considered"
Global stocks tumbled while safe-havens rallied and oil surged on Tuesday as Europe's eastern flank stood on the brink of war after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 1.44%, dragged down by markets in Hong Kong and mainland China. Japan's Nikkei shed 2%.
S&P 500 futures fell 1.5%, Nasdaq futures lost 2.2%, and the Russian rouble briefly touched an 18-month low in early Asia trade on Tuesday, after Russia's MOEX equity index had fallen 10.5% the day before.
