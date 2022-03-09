Market Live Updates: Sensex climbs over 350 points in early trade, Nifty over 16,100-mark

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note on Wednesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed nearly 370 points to 53,793.99 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 jumped 107.90 points to 16,121.35.

On the Sensex pack, Dr. Reddy’s Labs was the top gainer in early deals followed by Sun Pharma, Infosys, Titan Company, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Tata Steel and Axis Bank were the top laggards.

In the broader market, aviation stocks were leading after the government lifted Covid-related restrictions on international flights.

(with inputs from agencies)