Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Market Live Updates: Sensex climbs over 350 points in early trade, Nifty over 16,100-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 9, 2022 9:59:04 am
stock market, bse sensex, share marketBSE in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note on Wednesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed nearly 370 points to 53,793.99 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 jumped 107.90 points to 16,121.35.

On the Sensex pack, Dr. Reddy’s Labs was the top gainer in early deals followed by Sun Pharma, Infosys, Titan Company, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Tata Steel and Axis Bank were the top laggards.

In the broader market, aviation stocks were leading after the government lifted Covid-related restrictions on international flights.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets live updates:

09:50 (IST)09 Mar 2022
Global market update

Asian stocks rebounded Wednesday after Wall Street declined and China reported inflation edged higher.

Already high oil prices rose further, adding more than USD 2 per barrel following President Joe Biden's ban on imports of Russian crude.

Stock benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney rose while Hong Kong declined. South Korean markets were closed for a presidential election.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index sank 0.7 per cent amid enduring unease over the impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 per cent to 3,312.39 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.9 to 25,003.44. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong slid 0.4 per cent to 20,680.54. Sydney's S& P-ASX 200 climbed 1.1 per cent to 7,054.60. New Zealand, Singapore and Jakarta rose while Bangkok retreated.

(AP)

09:47 (IST)09 Mar 2022
Equity market in early trade

Sensex climbs nearly 370 points to 53,793.99 in opening trade; Nifty jumps 107.90 points to 16,121.35.

(PTI)

The topline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) snapped out of a four-session losing streak and bounced back around 1 per cent on Tuesday amid sharp volatility led by gains in information technology (IT), realty and pharmaceutical stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 581.34 points (1.10 per cent) to settle at 53,424.09 while the Nifty 50 gained 150.30 points (0.95 per cent) to end at 16,013.45.

