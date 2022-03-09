Market Live Updates: Sensex climbs over 350 points in early trade, Nifty over 16,100-mark

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note on Wednesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex climbed nearly 370 points to 53,793.99 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 jumped 107.90 points to 16,121.35.
On the Sensex pack, Dr. Reddy’s Labs was the top gainer in early deals followed by Sun Pharma, Infosys, Titan Company, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Tata Steel and Axis Bank were the top laggards.
In the broader market, aviation stocks were leading after the government lifted Covid-related restrictions on international flights.
Asian stocks rebounded Wednesday after Wall Street declined and China reported inflation edged higher.
Already high oil prices rose further, adding more than USD 2 per barrel following President Joe Biden's ban on imports of Russian crude.
Stock benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney rose while Hong Kong declined. South Korean markets were closed for a presidential election.
Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index sank 0.7 per cent amid enduring unease over the impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 per cent to 3,312.39 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.9 to 25,003.44. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong slid 0.4 per cent to 20,680.54. Sydney's S& P-ASX 200 climbed 1.1 per cent to 7,054.60. New Zealand, Singapore and Jakarta rose while Bangkok retreated.
