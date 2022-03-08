Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 400 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 15,750-mark

Global market update

Shares fell in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street logged its biggest drop in more than a year as markets were jolted by another surge in oil prices.

Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Sydney, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai following a 3% tumble for the S&P 500.

The surge in the price of oil past $130 per barrel on Monday was triggered by the possibility the U.S. might bar crude imports from Russia. Oil prices steadied later in the day and were moderately higher early Tuesday.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.9% to 24,994.98. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 sank 0.2% to 7,023.20. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.5% to 2,637.61. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.3% to 20,990.05, while the Shanghai Composite fell 2% to 3,305.83.

On Monday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 122.78 points to 4,201.09. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.4% to 32,817.38. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 3.6% to 12,830.96 and is now 20.1% below its record set in November. That means the index is in what Wall Street calls a bear market. The S&P 500 is down 12.4% from the peak it set in early January.

(AP)