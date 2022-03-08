scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 400 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 15,750-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

Updated: March 8, 2022 10:08:09 am
Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The topline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent lower on Tuesday as Russia-Ukraine peace talks made scant progress and oil prices at 14-year highs kept investors on edge over imported inflation.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 432.36 points to 52,410.39 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 slipped 115.75 points to 15,747.40.

On the Sensex pack, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, HDFC, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers in the early trade while Power Grid, NTPC, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers.

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets live updates:

10:08 (IST)08 Mar 2022
Crude oil prices

Oil prices see-sawed near 14-year highs on Tuesday as the United States considered acting alone to ban Russian oil imports rather than teaming up with allies in Europe, easing concerns of a wider disruption to crude supplies.

Brent crude futures were up $1.06, or 0.9%, at $124.27 a barrel at 0223 GMT, after trading as high as $125.19 then dipping to $121.31. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 36 cents, or 0.3%, at $119.72 a barrel after also trading in a roughly $4 range.

The erratic moves came following a sharp run-up on Monday to near 14-year highs when the Biden Administration said it was talking to Britain, France and Germany about a ban on Russian oil.

10:06 (IST)08 Mar 2022
Global market update

Shares fell in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street logged its biggest drop in more than a year as markets were jolted by another surge in oil prices.

Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Sydney, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai following a 3% tumble for the S&P 500.

The surge in the price of oil past $130 per barrel on Monday was triggered by the possibility the U.S. might bar crude imports from Russia. Oil prices steadied later in the day and were moderately higher early Tuesday.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.9% to 24,994.98. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 sank 0.2% to 7,023.20. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.5% to 2,637.61. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.3% to 20,990.05, while the Shanghai Composite fell 2% to 3,305.83.

On Monday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 122.78 points to 4,201.09. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.4% to 32,817.38. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 3.6% to 12,830.96 and is now 20.1% below its record set in November. That means the index is in what Wall Street calls a bear market. The S&P 500 is down 12.4% from the peak it set in early January.

09:51 (IST)08 Mar 2022
Equity market in early trade

Sensex declines 432.36 points to 52,410.39 in opening trade; Nifty falls 115.75 points to 15,747.40.

Domestic financial markets on Monday went into a turmoil with the stock markets plunging 2.74 per cent and the rupee falling to a record level of 77.01 against the dollar as the price of Brent crude oil rocketed to $139.1 per barrel, its highest level since 2008, before falling to $125.5 per barrel. The rupee’s previous all-time low was 76.91 to a dollar in April 2020.

The Sensex, which crashed 1,791 points (3.29 per cent) at one stage, lost 1,491 points at 52,842.75, and the NSE Nifty Index crashed 382 points to 15,863.15 on sustained selling led by foreign investors. The rupee hit a record low of 77.01 in early trade itself and closed with a loss of 76 paise at 76.93 as the surge in oil prices threatened to push up imported inflation and widen the country’s trade and current account deficits.

