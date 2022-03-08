Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 400 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 15,750-mark

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The topline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent lower on Tuesday as Russia-Ukraine peace talks made scant progress and oil prices at 14-year highs kept investors on edge over imported inflation.
The S&P BSE Sensex declined 432.36 points to 52,410.39 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 slipped 115.75 points to 15,747.40.
On the Sensex pack, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, HDFC, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers in the early trade while Power Grid, NTPC, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers.
Oil prices see-sawed near 14-year highs on Tuesday as the United States considered acting alone to ban Russian oil imports rather than teaming up with allies in Europe, easing concerns of a wider disruption to crude supplies.
Brent crude futures were up $1.06, or 0.9%, at $124.27 a barrel at 0223 GMT, after trading as high as $125.19 then dipping to $121.31. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 36 cents, or 0.3%, at $119.72 a barrel after also trading in a roughly $4 range.
The erratic moves came following a sharp run-up on Monday to near 14-year highs when the Biden Administration said it was talking to Britain, France and Germany about a ban on Russian oil.
Shares fell in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street logged its biggest drop in more than a year as markets were jolted by another surge in oil prices.
Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Sydney, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai following a 3% tumble for the S&P 500.
The surge in the price of oil past $130 per barrel on Monday was triggered by the possibility the U.S. might bar crude imports from Russia. Oil prices steadied later in the day and were moderately higher early Tuesday.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.9% to 24,994.98. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 sank 0.2% to 7,023.20. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.5% to 2,637.61. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.3% to 20,990.05, while the Shanghai Composite fell 2% to 3,305.83.
On Monday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 122.78 points to 4,201.09. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.4% to 32,817.38. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 3.6% to 12,830.96 and is now 20.1% below its record set in November. That means the index is in what Wall Street calls a bear market. The S&P 500 is down 12.4% from the peak it set in early January.
