Market Live Updates: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty trades above 16,650-mark

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) started on a flat note but gained momentum within minutes of opening on Monday amid firm cues in the global markets.
At 9:37 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 55,714.09, up 163.79 points (0.29 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was at 16,654.85, up 24.40 points (0.15 per cent).
Gains in the early trade on Sensex were being led by HDFC Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and SBI. On the other hand, HCL Tech, HUL, RIL, Dr. Reddy’s Lab, M&M and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.
Air travellers in India may see an unusual scenario playing out in the coming months of the summer vacation season — rising domestic fares on the back of costlier fuel and cooling international fares as scheduled flights resume.
According to data sourced from online travel agencies, fares on some of the trunk routes in the domestic sector have increased by 15-30 per cent just over the last two to four weeks. CLICK HERE to read
"The decline in crude from the recent high of $140 to below $110 and declining trends in most metal prices indicate that the feared high inflation may not materialize. There are two significant trends in the market now: One, FPI selling has come down significantly; two there is value buying in the mid-and small-cap segment. Quality stocks with earnings visibility in the broader market are attracting investment from mutual funds and retail investors.
The most important event this week from the market perspective would be the outcome of the Fed meet expected on Wednesday. The Fed commentary would be more keely watched than the expected 25 bp rate hike"
Most share markets firmed and oil slid on Monday on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting continued to rage, while bond markets braced for rate rises in the United States and UK this week.
While Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with Poland on Sunday, both sides gave their most upbeat assessment yet of prospects for talks.
Just the chance of peace saw S&P 500 stock futures add 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.2%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures gained 0.9% and FTSE futures 0.4%.
Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.8%, but MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was dragged down 1.1% by losses in China. Chinese blue chips shed 1.1% after a jump in coronavirus cases saw the southern city of Shenzen locked down and stoked speculation about more policy easing.
