Market Live Updates: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty trades above 16,650-mark

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) started on a flat note but gained momentum within minutes of opening on Monday amid firm cues in the global markets.

At 9:37 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 55,714.09, up 163.79 points (0.29 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was at 16,654.85, up 24.40 points (0.15 per cent).

Gains in the early trade on Sensex were being led by HDFC Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and SBI. On the other hand, HCL Tech, HUL, RIL, Dr. Reddy’s Lab, M&M and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)