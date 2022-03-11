Market Live Updates: Indices erase early losses, Sensex rises nearly 300 points, Nifty above 16,650-mark led by banks and financials

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) erased their early losses and turned positive in the morning deals on Friday, rising around 0.5 per cent aided by banking and financial stocks amid weakness in the global markets.
At 10:01 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 287.19 points (0.52 per cent) higher at 55,751.58 while the Nifty 50 was up 74.90 points (0.45 per cent) at 16,669.80. Both the indices had opened over 0.5 per cent lower earlier and slipped 0.75 per cent in the opening trade before bouncing back.
On the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, tata Steel and ICICI Bank were the top gainers in the morning trade while, Maruti, Nestle and HUL were the laggards.
(with inputs from agencies)
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday conducted search and seizure operations at premises linked to seven individuals and one corporate entity in Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar in Gujarat, Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Mumbai, in connection with its probe into unsolicited stock tips and investment advice to small investors through social media platforms.
The market regulator said these entities were operating nine Telegram channels, giving recommendations to over 5 million investors on selected listed stocks. CLICK HERE to read
Oil prices clawed back some losses on Friday but were on track for their biggest weekly drops since November after see-sawing on fears of escalating bans on Russian oil versus efforts to bring more supply to market from other major producers.
Brent crude futures inched up 11 cents to $109.44 a barrel at 0149 GMT after dropping 1.6% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 46 cents, or 0.4%, to $106.48 a barrel, following a 2.5% decline on Thursday.
In a week of volatile trading marked by talk of Russian oil embargoes then potential supply additions from Iran, Venezuela and the United Arab Emirates while fighting escalated in Ukraine, Brent was on track for a weekly fall of about 7% after hitting a 14-year high of $139.13. U.S. crude was headed for a drop of around 8% after touching a high of $130.50.
(Reuters)
Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), has issued notices to terminate sub-leases of 947 Future Group’s stores. The company plans to reopen them after reconciling stock and inventory position and rebranding them.
Reliance had taken over the stores last month as they were sub-leased by it to Future which had defaulted on rental payments. Now, all such stores have been closed by Reliance. Once the reconciling of stock and inventory positions is over, the stores would be rebranded across categories as Reliance Digital, Reliance Smart and Reliance Fresh (groceries), and Reliance Trends. The stores may start reopening after maybe a fortnight. Sources said talks between Future Group and Amazon to explore the possibility of an out-of-court settlement over the former selling its retail assets to Reliance Retail may extend beyond March 15, the Supreme Court deadline. CLICK HERE to read
Asian shares extended a global slump on Friday after the fastest U.S. inflation in four decades and a hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) bolstered expectations for more aggressive rate hikes, hammering sentiment already stung by the Ukraine war.
Sellers swarmed Chinese equity markets after U.S.-listed Chinese stocks tumbled following the naming of the first Chinese firms to be potentially de-listed in the United States.
In morning trade in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 1.7%, as a retreat on Wall Street spilled over on many of the region's country benchmarks, which turned deeply red.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 3.5%, with the shares of Yum China and four other firms taking a beating after the companies were embroiled in an auditing dispute between Beijing and Washington.
Outside Hong Kong, the losses in Chinese shares were smaller, with the country's blue-chip index down 1.3%. Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei lost 2.4%, while South Korean shares shed 1.0% and Australian shares dropped 0.9%.
(Reuters)
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 414.44 points (0.75 per cent) to 55,049.95 during the opening deals while the Nifty 50 slipped 124.00 points (0.75 per cent) to 16,470.90.