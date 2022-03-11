Market Live Updates: Indices erase early losses, Sensex rises nearly 300 points, Nifty above 16,650-mark led by banks and financials

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) erased their early losses and turned positive in the morning deals on Friday, rising around 0.5 per cent aided by banking and financial stocks amid weakness in the global markets.

At 10:01 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 287.19 points (0.52 per cent) higher at 55,751.58 while the Nifty 50 was up 74.90 points (0.45 per cent) at 16,669.80. Both the indices had opened over 0.5 per cent lower earlier and slipped 0.75 per cent in the opening trade before bouncing back.

On the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, tata Steel and ICICI Bank were the top gainers in the morning trade while, Maruti, Nestle and HUL were the laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)