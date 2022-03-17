Market Live updates: Sensex surges over 800 points in early trade, Nifty climbs above 17,200-mark

scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 17, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 17, 2022 9:50:45 am
A man looks at a screen displaying budget news, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) surged over 1 per cent in early trade on Thursday aided by a cross sector buying and tracking broad-based jumps across global markets after the US Federal Reserve raised rates.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 846.31 points to 57,662.96 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 climbed 236.80 points to 17,212.15.

All Sensex stocks were trading higher in the early trade. Gains were led by HDFC, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance.

09:50 (IST)17 Mar 2022
Global market update

Asian stock prices surged for a second day Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2008 and China promised support for its real estate and internet industries.

Hong Kong's benchmark jumped 5.8% and Tokyo gained 3%. Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney advanced more than 1%.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 2.2% on Wednesday after the Fed raised its short term lending rate by 0.25 percentage points. The move was widely expected but investors were reassured it was smaller than the 0.5 percentage point hike advocated by some officials.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose to 21,246.76, adding to the previous day's explosive 9.1% gain. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo surged to 26,508.77 and the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 2.6% to 3,252.96. The Kospi in Seoul was 1.8% higher at 2,706.65 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 1.1% to 7,252.20. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also gained.

09:47 (IST)17 Mar 2022
Equity market in early trade

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) surged nearly 2 per cent on Wednesday aided by banking, financial, metal and automobile stocks which helped the markets rebound amid strong global cues which rose as investors closely watched the US Federal Reserve for projections on its path of rate hikes this year.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1,039.80 points (1.86 per cent) to settle at 56,816.65 while the Nifty 50 gained 312.35 points (1.87 per cent) to end at 16,975.35.

