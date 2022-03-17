Market Live updates: Sensex surges over 800 points in early trade, Nifty climbs above 17,200-mark

Global market update

Asian stock prices surged for a second day Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2008 and China promised support for its real estate and internet industries.

Hong Kong's benchmark jumped 5.8% and Tokyo gained 3%. Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney advanced more than 1%.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 2.2% on Wednesday after the Fed raised its short term lending rate by 0.25 percentage points. The move was widely expected but investors were reassured it was smaller than the 0.5 percentage point hike advocated by some officials.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose to 21,246.76, adding to the previous day's explosive 9.1% gain. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo surged to 26,508.77 and the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 2.6% to 3,252.96. The Kospi in Seoul was 1.8% higher at 2,706.65 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 1.1% to 7,252.20. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also gained.

(AP)