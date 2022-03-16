Market Live Updates: Sensex climbs over 800 points in early deals, Nifty tests 16,900-mark on positive global cues

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Wednesday tracking a positive sentiment from their global peers which rose as investors awaited a widely anticipated decision by the US Federal Reserve on interest rate policy.

At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 56,596.21, up 819.36 points (1.47 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was trading 237.20 points (1.42 per cent) higher at 16,900.20.

On the Sensex pack, gains in the early deals were led by HDFC, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Maruti Suzuki India. On the other hand, only Sun Pharma was trading a tad lower.

