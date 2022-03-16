scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Market Live Updates: Sensex climbs over 800 points in early deals, Nifty tests 16,900-mark on positive global cues

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 16, 2022 9:30:11 am
BSE. (File express photo)

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Wednesday tracking a positive sentiment from their global peers which rose as investors awaited a widely anticipated decision by the US Federal Reserve on interest rate policy.

At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 56,596.21, up 819.36 points (1.47 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was trading 237.20 points (1.42 per cent) higher at 16,900.20.

On the Sensex pack, gains in the early deals were led by HDFC, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Maruti Suzuki India. On the other hand, only Sun Pharma was trading a tad lower.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets live updates:

09:30 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Global market update

Asian shares rose Wednesday as investors awaited a widely anticipated decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rate policy.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.7% in morning trading to 25,784.71. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.9% to 7,160.00. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.8% to 2,641.23. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 2.1% to 18,807.58. while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.4% to 3,050.59.

At a policy meeting later Wednesday, the Fed is expected to increase its key short-term rate by 0.25 percentage points. That would be the first increase since 2018, pulling it off its record low of nearly zero, and likely the start to a series of hikes.

(AP)

09:27 (IST)16 Mar 2022
Equity market in early trade

At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 56,596.21, up 819.36 points (1.47 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was trading 237.20 points (1.42 per cent) higher at 16,900.20.

The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) snapped out of a five-session winning streak and ended over 1.2 per cent lower on Tuesday weighed by metals and information technology (IT) stocks amid weakness in the global market.

The S&P BSE Sensex crashed 709.17 points (1.26 per cent) to end at 55,776.85 while the Nifty 50 tumbled 208.30 points (1.23 per cent) to settle at 16,663.00.

