Market Live Updates: Sensex slips nearly 400 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,150-mark weighed by banks, financial stocks

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent lower on Thursday taking cues from their Asian peers which slipped following a retreat on Wall Street as crude oil prices rose sharply.
At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 386.50 points (0.67 per cent) at 57,298.32 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,131.00, down 114.65 points (0.66 per cent).
On the Sensex pack, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, HDFC and SBI were the top laggards in the early deals while Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Tata Steel, TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys and ITC were among the gainers.
(with inputs from agencies)
After being hiked for two consecutive days, petrol and diesel prices remained steady across the country on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 97.01 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.27. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 111.67, while diesel is retailing at Rs 95.85, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed. CLICK HERE to read
Stocks slipped Thursday in Asia following a retreat on Wall Street as crude oil prices rose sharply.
Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai were lower while Sydney edged higher. US futures rose and US benchmark crude oil was trading near $116 per barrel.
After a rally last week, markets have been up and down this week as investors weigh concerns about rising inflation and slower economic growth.
Tokyo's Nikkei 25 lost 1.1% to 27,727.76. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 0.3% to 22,087.39. In Seoul, the Kospi declined 0.8% to 2,714.33, while the Shanghai Composite index gave up 0.8% to 3,246.19. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% higher, to 7,382.60.
(AP)
