Market Live Updates: Sensex slips nearly 400 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,150-mark weighed by banks, financial stocks

People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent lower on Thursday taking cues from their Asian peers which slipped following a retreat on Wall Street as crude oil prices rose sharply.

At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 386.50 points (0.67 per cent) at 57,298.32 while the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,131.00, down 114.65 points (0.66 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, HDFC and SBI were the top laggards in the early deals while Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Tata Steel, TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys and ITC were among the gainers.

(with inputs from agencies)