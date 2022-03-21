Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 250 points in early deals, Nifty tests 17,350-mark

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a higher note rising over 0.25 per cent higher on Monday.
The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 264.02 points to 58,127.95 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 climbed 66.3 points to 17,353.35.
On the Sensex pack, gains in the early trade were being led by Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Titan Company. On the other hand, Asian Paints, M&M, Ultratech Cement, HUL, Kotak Bank and SBI were the top laggards.
(with inputs from agencies)
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has acquired 89 per cent equity stake in Purple Panda Fashions Pvt Ltd, which owns and operates the Clovia business, with an investment of Rs 950 crore through a combination of secondary stake purchase and primary investment.
The founding team and management will own the balance stake in the company, RRVL said. With this acquisition, RRVL will further strengthen its portfolio in the innerwear segment, having already acquired Zivame and Amante brands, RRVL said. CLICK HERE to read
"Nifty after the 15% correction from the peak has climbed back by 10%. This resilience of the market even in the midst of uncertainties and challenges is significant from the investors' perspective. For the short-term the biggest positive for the market is the FPIs turning buyers. Crude again back at $110 is a headwind.
In 2022 the market will have to grapple with the tightening monetary cycle in the US. The RBI too will have to raise rates this year to combat rising inflation. This will be marginally negative for rate sensitive sectors and stocks.
Accenture's market beating results and excellent guidance augur well for IT stocks"
Asian share markets started the week in a sober mood on Monday as fighting in Ukraine raged on with no sign of stopping, leaving investors clutching at hopes for an eventual peace deal.
Turkey's foreign minister did say on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine were nearing agreement on "critical" issues and he was hopeful for a ceasefire.
Trade was sluggish with Japan on holiday, leaving S&P 500 stock futures down 0.3% and Nasdaq futures 0.4%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures dipped 0.1% and FTSE futures edged up 0.1%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat. Japan's Nikkei was shut, but futures traded around 200 points above the cash close.
Chinese blue chips firmed 0.1%, with investors waiting on further details of possible stimulus from Beijing.
(Reuters)
Sensex jumps 264.02 points to 58,127.95 in opening trade; Nifty climbs 66.3 points to 17,353.35.
(PTI)