Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 250 points in early deals, Nifty tests 17,350-mark

MARKET QUOTE | V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"Nifty after the 15% correction from the peak has climbed back by 10%. This resilience of the market even in the midst of uncertainties and challenges is significant from the investors' perspective. For the short-term the biggest positive for the market is the FPIs turning buyers. Crude again back at $110 is a headwind.

In 2022 the market will have to grapple with the tightening monetary cycle in the US. The RBI too will have to raise rates this year to combat rising inflation. This will be marginally negative for rate sensitive sectors and stocks.

Accenture's market beating results and excellent guidance augur well for IT stocks"