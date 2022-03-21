scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 21, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 250 points in early deals, Nifty tests 17,350-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 21, 2022 10:24:24 am
Bombay stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Market Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a higher note rising over 0.25 per cent higher on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 264.02 points to 58,127.95 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 climbed 66.3 points to 17,353.35.

On the Sensex pack, gains in the early trade were being led by Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Titan Company. On the other hand, Asian Paints, M&M, Ultratech Cement, HUL, Kotak Bank and SBI were the top laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets live updates:

10:24 (IST)21 Mar 2022
Reliance Retail buys 89% stake in Clovia for Rs 950 crore

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has acquired 89 per cent equity stake in Purple Panda Fashions Pvt Ltd, which owns and operates the Clovia business, with an investment of Rs 950 crore through a combination of secondary stake purchase and primary investment.

The founding team and management will own the balance stake in the company, RRVL said. With this acquisition, RRVL will further strengthen its portfolio in the innerwear segment, having already acquired Zivame and Amante brands, RRVL said. CLICK HERE to read

10:08 (IST)21 Mar 2022
MARKET QUOTE | V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"Nifty after the 15% correction from the peak has climbed back by 10%. This resilience of the market even in the midst of uncertainties and challenges is significant from the investors' perspective. For the short-term the biggest positive for the market is the FPIs turning buyers. Crude again back at $110 is a headwind.

In 2022 the market will have to grapple with the tightening monetary cycle in the US. The RBI too will have to raise rates this year to combat rising inflation. This will  be marginally negative for rate sensitive sectors and stocks.

Accenture's market beating results and excellent guidance augur well for IT stocks"

10:00 (IST)21 Mar 2022
Global market update

Asian share markets started the week in a sober mood on Monday as fighting in Ukraine raged on with no sign of stopping, leaving investors clutching at hopes for an eventual peace deal.

Turkey's foreign minister did say on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine were nearing agreement on "critical" issues and he was hopeful for a ceasefire.

Trade was sluggish with Japan on holiday, leaving S&P 500 stock futures down 0.3% and Nasdaq futures 0.4%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures dipped 0.1% and FTSE futures edged up 0.1%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat. Japan's Nikkei was shut, but futures traded around 200 points above the cash close.

Chinese blue chips firmed 0.1%, with investors waiting on further details of possible stimulus from Beijing.

(Reuters)

09:49 (IST)21 Mar 2022
Equity market in early trade

Sensex jumps 264.02 points to 58,127.95 in opening trade; Nifty climbs 66.3 points to 17,353.35.

(PTI)

Indian stock, commodity and money markets were shut on Friday, March 18, 2022, on account of Holi. They will resume trading on Monday, March 21, 2022.

On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 1,047.28 points (1.84 per cent) to settle at 57,863.93 while the Nifty 50 climbed 311.70 points (1.84 per cent) to end at 17,287.05.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd