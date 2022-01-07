scorecardresearch
Friday, January 07, 2022
Market Live Updates: Sensex up 300 points in early trade, Nifty tests 17,850-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 7, 2022 10:28:58 am
Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 0.5 per cent higher on Friday taking cues from their Asian peers, with banks and energy companies leading the gains, although gains were capped by a surge in coronavirus cases and related restrictions.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 335.30 points to 59,937.14 in early deals while the Nifty 50 gained 101.80 points to 17,847.70.

On the Sensex pack, Titan Company, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), PowerGrid Corporation of India and State Bank of India (SBI) were among the top gainers in the early trade while Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Infosys and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were among the top laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:28 (IST)07 Jan 2022
Omicron hit on GDP to be not over 5-10 bps: DPIIT Secy

The government expects that the Covid wave brought on by the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus will not have a negative impact on economic growth of more than 5-10 basis points, Anurag Jain, Secretary, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said on Thursday.

“We are reasonably confident that in the most probable case, a small blip which may give a 5-10 basis point difference in growth but otherwise we do not expect a lot of problems due to Omicron on the economic front,” he said. Click here to read

10:00 (IST)07 Jan 2022
Global market update

Asian shares snapped two days of losses on Friday, climbing as investors waited to see whether U.S. jobs data due later in the day would reinforce the need for faster U.S. interest rate hikes.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%, boosted by a 1.2% gain in the Australian benchmark where bank stocks were to the fore, though Japan's Nikkei gave up early gains to slip 0.66%.

Nasdaq futures rose as much as 0.5% in earlier Asian trading before giving up some gains to trade 0.25% higher, and S&P 500 e-mini stock futures advanced 0.17%.

(Reuters)

09:57 (IST)07 Jan 2022
Equity market at open

Sensex rises 335.30 points to 59,937.14 in early trade; Nifty gains 101.80 points to 17,847.70.

(PTI)

The frontline indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) snapped out of a four-day winning streak and ended around 1 per cent lower on Thursday amid weak global cues following a hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve and sharp spike in daily Covid cases in the country.

The S&P BSE Sensex crashed 621.31 points (1.03 per cent) to end below the 60,000-mark at 59,601.84 while the Nifty 50 fell 179.35 points (1.00 per cent) to settle at 17,745.90.

