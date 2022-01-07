Market Live Updates: Sensex up 300 points in early trade, Nifty tests 17,850-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 0.5 per cent higher on Friday taking cues from their Asian peers, with banks and energy companies leading the gains, although gains were capped by a surge in coronavirus cases and related restrictions.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 335.30 points to 59,937.14 in early deals while the Nifty 50 gained 101.80 points to 17,847.70.

On the Sensex pack, Titan Company, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), PowerGrid Corporation of India and State Bank of India (SBI) were among the top gainers in the early trade while Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Infosys and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were among the top laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)