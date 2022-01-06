Market Live Updates: Sensex tanks over 700 points in early trade, Nifty below 17,750-mark on weak global cues, rising Covid cases

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) crashed over 1 per cent lower during the early trade on Thursday dragged by finance and technology stocks, while a sharp spike in daily cases of the coronavirus and a hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve soured investor sentiment.
At 9:47 am, the S&P BSE Sensex crashed 703.81 points (1.17 per cent) to 59,519.34 while the Nifty 50 fell 198.40 points (1.11 per cent) to 17,726.85.
On the Sensex pack, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top lagggards in the early morning trade.
The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday said the retail investor participation in the capital market has increased significantly with the number of new demat accounts increasing from 4 lakh per month in 2019-20 to 29 lakh per month in November 2021 and the regulator and market infrastructure institutions should ensure that these investors keep trust in the capital markets.
"Increased investors participation in domestic markets is an extremely encouraging sign for the growth of capital markets in India. It is for the regulator and the market infrastructure institutions, market intermediaries and other stakeholders to ensure the investors keep trust and faith in the market.
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after investors saw minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting as a sign the US central bank might hike interest rates faster to cool inflation.
Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices fell.
On Wednesday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell by its biggest daily margin in four months.
Notes released Thursday from the Fed meeting last month showed policymakers believe the US job market is nearly healthy enough that ultra-low interest rates are no longer needed.
Traders took that as a sign the Fed might be more aggressive about rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock prices.
The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.7% to 3,571.18 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo tumbled 2.1% to 28,721.49. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.6% to 22,774.93.
The Kospi in Seoul retreated 0.4% to 2,942.54 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 sank 1.5% to 7,449.80. New Zealand and Jakarta declined while Singapore and Bangkok gained.
