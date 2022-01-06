Market Live Updates: Sensex tanks over 700 points in early trade, Nifty below 17,750-mark on weak global cues, rising Covid cases

Global market update

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after investors saw minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting as a sign the US central bank might hike interest rates faster to cool inflation.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices fell.

On Wednesday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell by its biggest daily margin in four months.

Notes released Thursday from the Fed meeting last month showed policymakers believe the US job market is nearly healthy enough that ultra-low interest rates are no longer needed.

Traders took that as a sign the Fed might be more aggressive about rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock prices.

The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.7% to 3,571.18 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo tumbled 2.1% to 28,721.49. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.6% to 22,774.93.

The Kospi in Seoul retreated 0.4% to 2,942.54 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 sank 1.5% to 7,449.80. New Zealand and Jakarta declined while Singapore and Bangkok gained.

(AP)