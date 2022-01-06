scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Market Live Updates: Sensex tanks over 700 points in early trade, Nifty below 17,750-mark on weak global cues, rising Covid cases

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 6, 2022 10:49:32 am
Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) crashed over 1 per cent lower during the early trade on Thursday dragged by finance and technology stocks, while a sharp spike in daily cases of the coronavirus and a hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve soured investor sentiment.

At 9:47 am, the S&P BSE Sensex crashed 703.81 points (1.17 per cent) to 59,519.34 while the Nifty 50 fell 198.40 points (1.11 per cent) to 17,726.85.

On the Sensex pack, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top lagggards in the early morning trade.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:49 (IST)06 Jan 2022
Sebi chairman bats for safeguarding retail investors

The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday said the retail investor participation in the capital market has increased significantly with the number of new demat accounts increasing from 4 lakh per month in 2019-20 to 29 lakh per month in November 2021 and the regulator and market infrastructure institutions should ensure that these investors keep trust in the capital markets.

“Increased investors participation in domestic markets is an extremely encouraging sign for the growth of capital markets in India. It is for the regulator and the market infrastructure institutions, market intermediaries and other stakeholders to ensure the investors keep trust and faith in the market. Click here to read

10:05 (IST)06 Jan 2022
Global market update

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after investors saw minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting as a sign the US central bank might hike interest rates faster to cool inflation.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices fell.

On Wednesday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell by its biggest daily margin in four months.

Notes released Thursday from the Fed meeting last month showed policymakers believe the US job market is nearly healthy enough that ultra-low interest rates are no longer needed.

Traders took that as a sign the Fed might be more aggressive about rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock prices.

The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.7% to 3,571.18 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo tumbled 2.1% to 28,721.49. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.6% to 22,774.93.

The Kospi in Seoul retreated 0.4% to 2,942.54 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 sank 1.5% to 7,449.80. New Zealand and Jakarta declined while Singapore and Bangkok gained.

(AP)

09:58 (IST)06 Jan 2022
Equity market at early trade

At 9:47 am, the S&P BSE Sensex crashed 703.81 points (1.17 per cent) to 59,519.34 while the Nifty 50 fell 198.40 points (1.11 per cent) to 17,726.85.

The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their positive momentum and ended over 0.6 per cent higher on Wednesday aided by gains in banking and financial stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 367.22 points (0.61 per cent) to reclaim the 60,000 mark and end at 60,223.15 while the Nifty 50 rose 120.00 points (0.67 per cent) to settle above the 17,900 mark at 17,925.25.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd