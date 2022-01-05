Market Live Updates: Indices open on a flat note, Sensex rises 77 points in opening deals

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a flat note on Wednesday with gains in financial stocks offsetting losses in information technology (IT) stocks amid a fresh round of Covid-19-related curbs across the nation kept investors cautious.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 77.38 points to 59,933.31 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 advanced 18.15 points to 17,823.40.
Bajaj Finance rose over 2 per cent and was the top gainer on the Nifty during the early trade.
The Nifty Bank index extended gains to a fifth session, aided by a near 6 per cent rally in AU Small Finance Bank after a strong quarterly update. On the other hand, top IT firms HCL Technologies and Infosys fell over 1 per cent each and capped gains on the benchmark index in the early trade.
The promoters of Hero Electric have approached the Delhi High Court, seeking an injunction against Hero Motocorp using the ‘Hero’ brand name for the upcoming launch of the latter’s electric scooter, according to reports. The court is likely to hear the case on Wednesday. Click here to read
Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday following a mixed Wall Street session as higher U.S. Treasury yields weighed on global tech firms and pushed the dollar to a five-year high against Japan's yen.
U.S. yields rose on Tuesday as bond investors geared up for interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve by mid-year to curb stubbornly high inflation.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.8%, while Japan's Nikkei was little changed.
U.S. stock futures also slipped with S&P 500 e-minis down 0.25% and Nasdaq e-minis losing 0.4%.
Hong Kong-listed tech stocks lost 3.7% in early trade while in Japan, Nintendo slipped 1% and in South Korea, Samsung shed 2% ahead of its quarterly results.
U.S. shares were mixed on Tuesday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq losing 1.3%, though rising yields boosted banks and industrial names helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record closing high and the S&P 500 to touch an all-time intraday high.
