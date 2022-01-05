Market Live Updates: Indices open on a flat note, Sensex rises 77 points in opening deals

People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a flat note on Wednesday with gains in financial stocks offsetting losses in information technology (IT) stocks amid a fresh round of Covid-19-related curbs across the nation kept investors cautious.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 77.38 points to 59,933.31 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 advanced 18.15 points to 17,823.40.

Bajaj Finance rose over 2 per cent and was the top gainer on the Nifty during the early trade.

The Nifty Bank index extended gains to a fifth session, aided by a near 6 per cent rally in AU Small Finance Bank after a strong quarterly update. On the other hand, top IT firms HCL Technologies and Infosys fell over 1 per cent each and capped gains on the benchmark index in the early trade.

