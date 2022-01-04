Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,700-mark

Rupee falls 26 paise to 74.54 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee declined by 26 paise to 74.54 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

Forex traders said growing concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus and its impact on economic recovery as well as firm crude oil prices weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 74.49 against the US dollar, then fell further to 74.54 against the greenback in early deals, registering a decline of 26 paise from the last close. On Monday, the rupee settled at 74.28 against the US dollar.

(PTI)