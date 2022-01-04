Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,700-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) continued their bullish momentum and opened on a positive note on Tuesday tracking overall buoyancy in global markets led by record-setting US stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 230.75 points to 59,413.97 in early trade while the Nifty 50 gained 80.40 points to 17,706.10.
On the Sensex pack, the gains in early trade were being led by NTPC, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), PowerGrid Corporation of India, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and Infosys were among the laggards.
Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday assigned a Baa2 rating to the proposed USD-denominated senior unsecured bonds of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), with stable outlook.
Reliance last week said it will raise as much as USD 5 billion in foreign currency denominated bonds and use the proceeds to retire existing borrowings. Click here to read
The rupee declined by 26 paise to 74.54 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.
Forex traders said growing concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus and its impact on economic recovery as well as firm crude oil prices weighed on the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 74.49 against the US dollar, then fell further to 74.54 against the greenback in early deals, registering a decline of 26 paise from the last close. On Monday, the rupee settled at 74.28 against the US dollar.
ONGC’s Director of Human Resources Alka Mittal on Monday took over additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the company, becoming the first woman to hold the post at the Maharatna company. Mittal replaces Subhash Kumar who superannuated on December 31.
Mittal took over as Director—HR of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in December 2018 and was also the first woman to hold the post of a full-time director on the board of ONGC. Click here to read
Asian stocks were firmer on Tuesday following Wall Street's record highs on its first trading day of 2022, despite worries that the widespread Omicron COVID-19 variant could put the brakes on global economic recovery.
MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.67% in the morning sessions.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.15%, boosted by energy and mining stocks while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.25%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index opened up 0.5% and 0.25%, respectively.
Major Wall Street indexes scored record closing highs on Monday, even as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus pushed COVID-19 cases to fresh peaks in the world's largest economy.
