Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 300 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,450-mark; auto stocks gain

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) kicked off 2022 on a positive note rising over 0.5 per cent in early trade on Monday led by strong performance in auto stocks following monthly sales data, even as investors remained cautious over the spike in Omicron cases in the country during the holiday weekend.
The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 339.99 points to 58,593.81 in early trade on first trading day of 2022 while the Nifty 50 rose 108.90 points to 17,462.95.
The Nifty auto index rose over 1 per cent, with heavyweight automakers Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki up nearly 3 per cent and over 1 per cent, respectively, after monthly sales numbers were released.
Asian stock markets were mixed Monday on 2022's first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain.
Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. Markets in Japan, China and Australia were closed.
Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index slipped Friday amid lingering worries about the coronavirus's omicron variant but ended 2021 with an annual gain of 26.9%.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.3% to 23,332.13 while Seoul's Kospi rose 0.3% to 2,987.29.
Singapore, Jakarta and Malaysia advanced. Thai markets were closed.
Also Monday, Singapore's government announced its economy grew by 7.2% last year, rebounding from the previous year's 5.4% contraction.
On Friday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% to 4,766.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2% to 36,338.30. The Nasdaq fell 0.6% to 15,644.97.
