Monday, January 03, 2022
Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 300 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,450-mark; auto stocks gain

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 3, 2022 10:08:04 am
The stock market began 2022 on a positive note. (Representative image, source: Pixabay)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) kicked off 2022 on a positive note rising over 0.5 per cent in early trade on Monday led by strong performance in auto stocks following monthly sales data, even as investors remained cautious over the spike in Omicron cases in the country during the holiday weekend.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 339.99 points to 58,593.81 in early trade on first trading day of 2022 while the Nifty 50 rose 108.90 points to 17,462.95.

The Nifty auto index rose over 1 per cent, with heavyweight automakers Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki up nearly 3 per cent and over 1 per cent, respectively, after monthly sales numbers were released.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

10:01 (IST)03 Jan 2022
Global market update

Asian stock markets were mixed Monday on 2022's first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain.

Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. Markets in Japan, China and Australia were closed.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index slipped Friday amid lingering worries about the coronavirus's omicron variant but ended 2021 with an annual gain of 26.9%.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.3% to 23,332.13 while Seoul's Kospi rose 0.3% to 2,987.29.

Singapore, Jakarta and Malaysia advanced. Thai markets were closed.

Also Monday, Singapore's government announced its economy grew by 7.2% last year, rebounding from the previous year's 5.4% contraction.

On Friday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% to 4,766.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2% to 36,338.30. The Nasdaq fell 0.6% to 15,644.97.

(AP)

09:59 (IST)03 Jan 2022
Equity market at open

Sensex jumps 339.99 pts to 58,593.81 in early trade on first trading day of 2022; Nifty rises 108.90 pts to 17,462.95.

(PTI)

The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended the last day of the 2021 calendar on a higher note after they jumped nearly 1 per cent on Friday.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 459.50 points (0.80 per cent) to end at 58,253.82 while the Nifty 50 climbed 150.10 points (0.87 per cent) to settle at 17,354.05. With this, the Sensex registered a 21.99 per cent rally in 2021 while the broader Nifty recorded a 24.12 per cent hike during the year.

