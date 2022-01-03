Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 300 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,450-mark; auto stocks gain

Global market update

Asian stock markets were mixed Monday on 2022's first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain.

Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. Markets in Japan, China and Australia were closed.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index slipped Friday amid lingering worries about the coronavirus's omicron variant but ended 2021 with an annual gain of 26.9%.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.3% to 23,332.13 while Seoul's Kospi rose 0.3% to 2,987.29.

Singapore, Jakarta and Malaysia advanced. Thai markets were closed.

Also Monday, Singapore's government announced its economy grew by 7.2% last year, rebounding from the previous year's 5.4% contraction.

On Friday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% to 4,766.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2% to 36,338.30. The Nasdaq fell 0.6% to 15,644.97.

(AP)