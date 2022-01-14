Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 400 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 18,150-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent lower on Friday dragged by losses across the board, while global investor sentiment soured after fresh hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials cemented expectations of tighter monetary conditions.
The S&P BSE Sensex slumped 434.59 points to 60,800.71 in the opening deals while the Nifty 50 declined 111.10 points to 18,146.70.
HCL Technologies was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.5 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Axis Bank, Wipro, Hindustan Unilver (HUL) and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, Reliance Industries (RIL), Maruti Suzuki India, Titan Company and Bajaj Finance were the only gainers in the pack.
Market participants will watch out for the wholesale inflation data or WPI which is scheduled to be released later in the day.
(with inputs from agencies)
Asian shares slipped Friday after a retreat on Wall Street that left the Nasdaq composite down 2.5%.
Tokyo fell nearly 2% and Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul also were lower.
The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.6% to 3,534.17 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1% to 24,195.79. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 1.8% to 27,987.78.
South Korea's Kospi declined 1.5% to 2,918.94. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.9% to 7,405.10.
Technology companies led a sell-off on Wall Street Thursday that pulled the major indexes into the red for the week.
The S&P 500 fell 1.4% to 4,659.03. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 2.5% to 14,806.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% to 36,113.62.
(AP)
Sensex slumps 434.59 pts to 60,800.71 in opening session; Nifty declines 111.10 pts to 18,146.70.
(PTI)