Market Live Updates: Sensex gains nearly 400 points in early trade, Nifty above 18,100-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Wednesday taking cues from their Asian peers which inched higher after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in a testimony to Congress.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 397.48 points to 61,014.37 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 rose 96.50 points to 18,152.25.

On the Sensex pack, the gains in the early trade were led by Tata Steel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Kotak Mahindra bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Nestle India were trading marginally lower.

Going ahead, the market participants will look forward to the Q3 results of TCS, Infosys and Wipro scheduled later today and also the retail inflation (CPI) and industrial output (IIP) data which are set to be released this evening.

