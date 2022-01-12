Market Live Updates: Sensex gains nearly 400 points in early trade, Nifty above 18,100-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Wednesday taking cues from their Asian peers which inched higher after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in a testimony to Congress.
The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 397.48 points to 61,014.37 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 rose 96.50 points to 18,152.25.
On the Sensex pack, the gains in the early trade were led by Tata Steel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Kotak Mahindra bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Nestle India were trading marginally lower.
Going ahead, the market participants will look forward to the Q3 results of TCS, Infosys and Wipro scheduled later today and also the retail inflation (CPI) and industrial output (IIP) data which are set to be released this evening.
(with inputs from agencies)
A continued push on capital expenditure and roll out of infra projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) will be central to the Union Budget 2022-23 as the Central government looks to hold and build on the recovery in the economy.
Projects in roads and railways sectors and Nal se Jal scheme are expected to receive funding boost as the government targets to increase capex spending by around 30 per cent next year, government officials said. Click here to read
Stocks and commodities rose in relief and the dollar hit a six-week low on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in testimony to Congress, as he charts a path out of pandemic policy settings.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1% to a one-month high, led by a 3.5% jump for tech stocks in Hong Kong. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.9%.
Powell told a congressional hearing on his confirmation for a second term at the helm of the central bank that the economy could handle the COVID-19 surge and tighter monetary policy.
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 recorded their best sessions of 2022, rising 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively. S&P 500 futures were steady in early Asia trade.
(Reuters)
Sensex climbs 397.48 points to 61,014.37 in opening trade; Nifty rises 96.50 points to 18,152.25.
(PTI)