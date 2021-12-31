Market Live Updates: Sensex up 300 points in early deals, Nifty above 17,300-mark

People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened higher on Friday.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 364.54 points to 58,158.86 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 surged 104.05 points to 17,308.00.

On the Sensex pack, gains were led by Titan Company, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki India and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top gainers in the early trade. On the other hand, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, PowerGrid Corporation of India, Wipro and Infosys were among the laggards.

