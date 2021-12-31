scorecardresearch
Friday, December 31, 2021
Market Live Updates: Sensex up 300 points in early deals, Nifty above 17,300-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 31, 2021 9:54:20 am
stock market, sensex live, sensex share pricePeople stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened higher on Friday.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 364.54 points to 58,158.86 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 surged 104.05 points to 17,308.00.

On the Sensex pack, gains were led by Titan Company, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki India and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top gainers in the early trade. On the other hand, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, PowerGrid Corporation of India, Wipro and Infosys were among the laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

09:54 (IST)31 Dec 2021
Global market update

Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street, leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs.

Tokyo and many other regional markets were closed.

Hong Kong jumped 1.7% in New Year’s Eve trading to 23,496.86 and the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.4% to 3,634.61. Sydney lost 0.7% to 7,461.43 as the number of new coronavirus cases surged.

Singapore advanced while Malaysia edged lower.

(AP)

09:50 (IST)31 Dec 2021
In meet with FM, states push for GST compensation extension by 5 years

With the Covid pandemic impacting states’ revenues, they have urged the Central government to consider increasing its share in Centrally-sponsored schemes and an extension of compensation for another five years under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. In their pre-Budget meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, some states urged the Centre to look into direct cash transfers for supporting economic recovery. Click here to read

09:37 (IST)31 Dec 2021
Equity market at open

Sensex jumps 364.54 points to 58,158.86 in opening session; Nifty surges 104.05 points to 17,308.00.

(PTI)

Equity benchmarks indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally down on Thursday due to losses in Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Maruti as investors remained cautious amid surging Omicron cases.

The 30-share index ended 12.17 points or 0.02 per cent lower at 57,794.32. Similarly, the broader Nifty fell 9.65 points or 0.06 per cent to 17,203.95.

