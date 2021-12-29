Market Live Updates: Indices open on a volatile note, Sensex up 50 points in early trade

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a volatile note on Wednesday amid weakness in global markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex inched up 50.05 points to 57,947.53 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 rose 6.90 points to 17,240.15.

On the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were among the top gainers while PowerGrid Corporation of India, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Maruti Suzuki were among the top laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)