Market Live Updates: Indices open on a volatile note, Sensex up 50 points in early trade

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a volatile note on Wednesday amid weakness in global markets.
The S&P BSE Sensex inched up 50.05 points to 57,947.53 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 rose 6.90 points to 17,240.15.
On the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were among the top gainers while PowerGrid Corporation of India, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Maruti Suzuki were among the top laggards.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday tightened the guidelines for usage of proceeds from the initial public offering (IPO) by companies.
The regulator, in a board meeting, has prescribed certain conditions for selling shares in an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) under IPO by significant shareholders and has extended anchor investors’ lock-in period to 90 days for half of the quota for such investors. Click here to read
Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday, following a mixed Wall Street session as the region's investors positioned their portfolios for the new year and continued to grapple with increasing global numbers of Omicron coronavirus cases.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.25%, after six sessions of gains, following volatile U.S. trade. There were losses in Hong Kong, down 0.6% hurt by declines in mainland tech stocks while Chinese blue chips shed 0.25%. Japan's Nikkei slid 0.58% Wednesday after hitting a one-month high on Tuesday.
But in Australia, the ASX 200 was up 1% early in the session even though the country's most populous state New South Wales announced 11,201 new coronavirus cases.
