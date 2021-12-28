scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Market Live Updates: Sensex up over 300 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,150-mark; banks, IT stocks advance

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 28, 2021 10:45:43 am
stock market, sensex live, sensex share pricePeople stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Tuesday led by banks, information technology (IT) and energy stocks buoyed by upbeat global risk sentiment in the absence of major domestic triggers.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 320.31 points to 57,740.55 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 surged 94.70 points to 17,180.95.

On the Sensex pack, Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Asian Paints and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top contributors in the early trade.

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:45 (IST)28 Dec 2021
Supriya Lifescience shares list at 55% premium over issue price

Shares of API manufacturer Supriya Lifescience debuted on a strong note and got listed at a premium of 55 per cent from their issue price in the stock exchanges today.

The scrip got listed at Rs 425.00 apiece on the BSE, thereby registering a gain of 55.11 per cent from its offer price of Rs 274.00, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened at Rs 421.00, up 53.65 per cent from the issue price. Click here to read

10:01 (IST)28 Dec 2021
Global market update

Asian shares gained on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of another record-setting day on Wall Street amid strong retail figures, while the safe-haven yen lost ground as traders stayed in riskier currencies and asset classes like equities.

A variety of asset classes from oil to Japan's Nikkei Stock Average are now trading at around one-month highs, having walked back losses from late November when the Omicron variant of COVID-19 first emerged and sent investors scurrying for safe havens.

As the worst fears of the impact of the new variant have subsided, investors have been returning to risk assets.

On Tuesday, Japan's Nikkei gained 1.1%, and touched its highest since Nov. 26, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.23%. Recent losses by index heavyweights like Alibaba and Tencent mean the broad benchmark is still well off its late November levels.

09:54 (IST)28 Dec 2021
Equity market at open

Sensex jumps 320.31 pts to 57,740.55 in opening session, Nifty surges 94.70 pts to 17,180.95.

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended around 0.5 per cent higher on Monday aided by gains in pharmaceutical, financial and information technology (IT) stocks amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 295.93 points (0.52 per cent) to end at 57,420.24 while the Nifty 50 rose 82.50 points (0.49 per cent) to settle at 17,086.25.

