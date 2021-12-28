Market Live Updates: Sensex up over 300 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,150-mark; banks, IT stocks advance

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Tuesday led by banks, information technology (IT) and energy stocks buoyed by upbeat global risk sentiment in the absence of major domestic triggers.
The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 320.31 points to 57,740.55 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 surged 94.70 points to 17,180.95.
On the Sensex pack, Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Asian Paints and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top contributors in the early trade.
(with inputs from agencies)
Shares of API manufacturer Supriya Lifescience debuted on a strong note and got listed at a premium of 55 per cent from their issue price in the stock exchanges today.
The scrip got listed at Rs 425.00 apiece on the BSE, thereby registering a gain of 55.11 per cent from its offer price of Rs 274.00, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened at Rs 421.00, up 53.65 per cent from the issue price. Click here to read
Asian shares gained on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of another record-setting day on Wall Street amid strong retail figures, while the safe-haven yen lost ground as traders stayed in riskier currencies and asset classes like equities.
A variety of asset classes from oil to Japan's Nikkei Stock Average are now trading at around one-month highs, having walked back losses from late November when the Omicron variant of COVID-19 first emerged and sent investors scurrying for safe havens.
As the worst fears of the impact of the new variant have subsided, investors have been returning to risk assets.
On Tuesday, Japan's Nikkei gained 1.1%, and touched its highest since Nov. 26, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.23%. Recent losses by index heavyweights like Alibaba and Tencent mean the broad benchmark is still well off its late November levels.
(Reuters)
(PTI)