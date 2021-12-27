Market Live Updates: Sensex slips 400 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 16,900-mark

Global market update

Asian stock markets were generally weaker with U.S. crude in holiday-thinned trading on Monday, as uncertainty over the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on investor sentiment.

In Asia, China reported its highest daily rise in local COVID-19 cases in 21 months over the weekend as infections more than doubled in the northwestern city of Xian, the country's latest COVID hot spot.

Japan's Nikkei lost 0.20% while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.11%.

Mainland Chinese shares, though, were mixed, with Shanghai's benchmark sliding 0.37% but an index of blue chips edged 0.05% higher.

Australia, Hong Kong and Britain are among markets closed Monday for holidays.

(Reuters)