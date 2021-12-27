scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 27, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Market Live Updates: Sensex slips 400 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 16,900-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 27, 2021 9:58:56 am
Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell in the early trade on Monday as a global surge in Omicron variant cases weighed on investor sentiment, with RBL Bank shedding 10 per cent after its top executive stepped down and the central bank appointed an executive to its board.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 444.83 points to 56,679.48 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 tumbled 128.40 points to 16,875.35.

On the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) were the top contributors to the fall in early trade. On the other hand, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Power Grid Corporation of India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

09:55 (IST)27 Dec 2021
Global market update

Asian stock markets were generally weaker with U.S. crude in holiday-thinned trading on Monday, as uncertainty over the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on investor sentiment.

In Asia, China reported its highest daily rise in local COVID-19 cases in 21 months over the weekend as infections more than doubled in the northwestern city of Xian, the country's latest COVID hot spot.

Japan's Nikkei lost 0.20% while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.11%.

Mainland Chinese shares, though, were mixed, with Shanghai's benchmark sliding 0.37% but an index of blue chips edged 0.05% higher.

Australia, Hong Kong and Britain are among markets closed Monday for holidays.

(Reuters)

09:52 (IST)27 Dec 2021
Equity market at open

Sensex tanks 444.83 pts to 56,679.48 in opening session, Nifty tumbles 128.40 pts to 16,875.35.

(PTI)

On Friday, the BSE benchmark Sensex had tumbled 191 points, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank amid mixed cues from global markets.

After a choppy session, the 30-share index ended 190.97 points or 0.33 per cent lower at 57,124.31. Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined 68.85 points or 0.40 per cent to 17,003.75.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd