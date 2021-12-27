Market Live Updates: Sensex slips 400 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 16,900-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell in the early trade on Monday as a global surge in Omicron variant cases weighed on investor sentiment, with RBL Bank shedding 10 per cent after its top executive stepped down and the central bank appointed an executive to its board.
The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 444.83 points to 56,679.48 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 tumbled 128.40 points to 16,875.35.
On the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) were the top contributors to the fall in early trade. On the other hand, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Power Grid Corporation of India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.
Asian stock markets were generally weaker with U.S. crude in holiday-thinned trading on Monday, as uncertainty over the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on investor sentiment.
In Asia, China reported its highest daily rise in local COVID-19 cases in 21 months over the weekend as infections more than doubled in the northwestern city of Xian, the country's latest COVID hot spot.
Japan's Nikkei lost 0.20% while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.11%.
Mainland Chinese shares, though, were mixed, with Shanghai's benchmark sliding 0.37% but an index of blue chips edged 0.05% higher.
Australia, Hong Kong and Britain are among markets closed Monday for holidays.
