Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 600 points in early deals, Nifty tests 16,800-mark; IT, metals gain

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 21, 2021 9:48:56 am
Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) climbed around 1 per cent higher on Tuesday after falling over 2 per cent in the previous session, led by gains in information technology (IT) and metal stocks even as surging Omicron Covid-19 cases threaten global economic recovery.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 635.96 points to 56,457.97 in the opening deals while the Nifty 50 jumped 187.05 points to 16,801.25.

On the Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and Titan Company were among the top gainers in the early trade while Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the losers.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

09:48 (IST)21 Dec 2021
Global market update

Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday after a worldwide slump for financial markets spurred by worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the world economy.

Tokyo gained nearly 2 per cent and other benchmarks in Asia also were higher.

Much of the concern over the outlook has been driven by the omicron variant of coronavirus. Cases have skyrocketed in Europe and in the US, federal health officials have announced it accounted for 73 per cent of new infections last week, a nearly six-fold increase in only seven days. In Asia, cases of coronavirus have surged in Australia and South Korea, as governments tighten precautions to prevent or curb outbreaks.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 2% to 28,496.83 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.3% to 22,798.23. In Seoul, the Kospi gained 0.3% to 2,972.79, while the Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.2% to 3,601.53. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.4% to 7,323.90.

(AP)

09:43 (IST)21 Dec 2021
Equity market at open

Sensex surges 635.96 pts to 56,457.97 in opening session; Nifty jumps 187.05 pts to 16,801.25.

(PTI)

The frontline equity indices – S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 – crashed over 2 per cent on Monday tracking losses in the global markets which fell on Monday as raging Omicron infections threatened to derail global economic recovery.

The Sensex fell 1,189.73 points or 2.09 per cent to end at 55,822.01 while the broader Nifty crashed 371.00 points or 2.18 per cent to settle at 16,614.20.

