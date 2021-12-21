Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 600 points in early deals, Nifty tests 16,800-mark; IT, metals gain

Global market update

Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday after a worldwide slump for financial markets spurred by worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the world economy.

Tokyo gained nearly 2 per cent and other benchmarks in Asia also were higher.

Much of the concern over the outlook has been driven by the omicron variant of coronavirus. Cases have skyrocketed in Europe and in the US, federal health officials have announced it accounted for 73 per cent of new infections last week, a nearly six-fold increase in only seven days. In Asia, cases of coronavirus have surged in Australia and South Korea, as governments tighten precautions to prevent or curb outbreaks.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 2% to 28,496.83 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.3% to 22,798.23. In Seoul, the Kospi gained 0.3% to 2,972.79, while the Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.2% to 3,601.53. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.4% to 7,323.90.

(AP)