Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 600 points in early deals, Nifty tests 16,800-mark; IT, metals gain

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) climbed around 1 per cent higher on Tuesday after falling over 2 per cent in the previous session, led by gains in information technology (IT) and metal stocks even as surging Omicron Covid-19 cases threaten global economic recovery.
The S&P BSE Sensex surged 635.96 points to 56,457.97 in the opening deals while the Nifty 50 jumped 187.05 points to 16,801.25.
On the Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and Titan Company were among the top gainers in the early trade while Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the losers.
Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday after a worldwide slump for financial markets spurred by worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the world economy.
Tokyo gained nearly 2 per cent and other benchmarks in Asia also were higher.
Much of the concern over the outlook has been driven by the omicron variant of coronavirus. Cases have skyrocketed in Europe and in the US, federal health officials have announced it accounted for 73 per cent of new infections last week, a nearly six-fold increase in only seven days. In Asia, cases of coronavirus have surged in Australia and South Korea, as governments tighten precautions to prevent or curb outbreaks.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 2% to 28,496.83 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.3% to 22,798.23. In Seoul, the Kospi gained 0.3% to 2,972.79, while the Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.2% to 3,601.53. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.4% to 7,323.90.
